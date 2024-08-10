Last Day, Emergency Power Supply From Poland Was Used - Moe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, as of the morning of 10 August, 491 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and technical violations, and power companies have restored electricity to 4,713 more consumers.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of .

"No power cuts are planned for Saturday, 10 August. Power engineers continue to keep the situation in the power system stable," the statement said.

It is noted that over the past day, emergency power supply from Poland was used, and no electricity exports are taking place or are expected.

"Due to massive Russian attacks on the Ukrainian power system, 9 GW of generating capacity was lost. The enemy continues to shell the energy infrastructure, substations and power lines come under fire every day, which leads to restrictions in electricity transmission," the Ministry said and assured that the energy sector is making every effort to keep the situation stable.

The Ministry of Energy asks citizens to use electricity rationally and economically, especially during peak hours - from 7:00 to 11:00 and from 17:00 to 22:00. This helps to ensure the stable operation of the power system.

Four settlements in Kyiv and Kirovograd regions lost power in the morning due to the weather.

In Donetsk Oblast, high-voltage substations, household consumers and the railway were cut off as a result of hostilities (there were no disruptions to train traffic). The power supply has been restored to all consumers.

In Zaporizhzhia region, after the shelling, the wreckage of a drone was found at one of the substations. The substation and household consumers were de-energised.

In Dnipropetrovska oblast, substations and household consumers lost power due to technological disruptions. The power supply has been restored according to the backup scheme.

In Mykolaiv region, equipment at a substation and household consumers lost power due to technological disruptions. The power supply has been restored.

In Ternopil region, substations and household consumers lost power due to technological disruptions. The power supply has been restored to all consumers.

The water level in the cooling pond is 14.71 metres. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, nuclear power plants now generate up to 60% of electricity.