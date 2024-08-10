J&K Lose 2-0 In Junior National Football Championship Semis

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K was ousted in the semi-finals of the Junior Boys National Championship for Dr B.C Roy Trophy 2024-25 on Friday. The team went down 2-0 against Telangana at Nurul Amin Ground 1 in Nagaon, Assam.

Aditya A scored both goals for Telangana, with the first coming in the 40th minute and the second in the 52nd.

“We are incredibly proud of the determination, spirit, and effort displayed by our boys and the officials who supported them every step of the way,” the J&K Football Association said in a statement.

The Satpal Singh Kala-coached team topped their group by going unbeaten, but couldn't cross the final hurdle to reach the ever elusive championship title.

“Our boys have gained invaluable experience, and we are confident that they will come back stronger in the days to come,” the FA added.

