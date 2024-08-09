Medispa.AI Expands AI Algorithm With 30+ Specialized Treatment Options For Rapid, Personalized Recommendation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MediSpa is proud to announce a significant expansion of its AI algorithm, which now includes 30+ treatment options, further enhancing the MedSpa industry.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MediSpa is proud to announce a significant expansion of its AI algorithm, which now includes over 30 specialized treatment options. This enhancement is set to further revolutionize the Medical Spa industry by offering more precise and personalized recommendations for clients in just 60 seconds.By simply uploading a photo of the treatment area, clients can now access a broader range of personalized recommendations tailored to their specific needs, including options that address various skin types, textures, colors, and concerns. This expansion not only improves the client experience but also provides MedSpa operators with a more comprehensive tool to streamline consultations and boost client engagement.Highlights of the Expanded MediSpa:Over 30 Treatment Options:The AI now offers a wide array of treatments, including:* Hydrafacial* Microdermabrasion* MINTTM Minimally Invasive Lift* Waxing* Morpheus8 Treatment* Laser Hair Removal* BOTOX®* BELOTERO BALANCE® Dermal Filler* Radiesse®* JUVÉDERM®* Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)* DeepFXTM Skin Resurfacing* ActiveFXTM Fractional CO2 Resurfacing* Varicose Vein Treatments* KTP Revitalization* Laser Genesis* Restylane Eyelight®* Ultherapy®* TruSculpt®* Kybella®* BodyTite®* FaceTite®* Scar Removal* Sebacia Treatment* Microneedling* Chemical Peels* KeraLase®* Cryoskin®* Pure Plasma®* CoolSculpting®* Red Light TherapyInstant, Personalized Analysis: Clients receive quick, accurate treatment suggestions tailored to their unique skin concerns.MedSpa-Specific Customization: MedSpa owners can ensure the AI only recommends services available at their location, including pricing and promotional offers.Enhanced Client Engagement: Clients gain valuable insights into their treatment options, while MedSpas receive detailed leads for personalized follow-up.Efficient Consultation Process: Facilitates seamless scheduling of in-person consultations, allowing MedSpas to refine analysis, upsell treatment plans, and make data-driven decisions.Simple Integration: The AI Scanner can be effortlessly deployed online or in-person, making it accessible in lobbies, on websites, or through advertising channels.MediSpa AI's expanded algorithm empowers MedSpas to provide an even more personalized and comprehensive care experience, making advanced treatments more accessible to a wider audience. MediSpa continues to serve the medical spa industry by providing customized AI scans and treatment analysis with their AI Software for Medical Spas .To explore the expanded treatment options, a complimentary AI scan is available here.A full feature list of the med spa ai software can be available by visiting MediSpa

Matt King

MediSpa

email us here