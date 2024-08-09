Puggers Video Expands Service Offerings To Include Corporate And Private Events As Well As Real Estate Photography

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, CANADA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Puggers , a leading provider of videography, photography, and aerial videography services, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its service offerings. In addition to its current suite of services, Puggers Video will now cater to corporate and private events as well as photography , providing top-notch visual content tailored to diverse client needs.Founded in New Westminster, Puggers Video has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, creative, and engaging visual content. Their team of skilled professionals utilizes the latest technology and techniques to capture stunning visuals that leave a lasting impression. With this expansion, Puggers Video aims to meet the growing demand for professional visual content in various sectors."We are excited to broaden our horizons and offer our expertise to new markets," said David Balista, owner of Puggers Video. "Whether it's a corporate event, a private celebration, or showcasing a property, we are committed to delivering exceptional quality and service. Our goal is to help our clients tell their stories through compelling visuals that resonate with their audiences."The expansion into corporate and private events will see Puggers Video capturing everything from conferences, seminars, and corporate parties to weddings, birthdays, and family gatherings. Their experienced team is adept at capturing the essence of any event, ensuring that every significant moment is beautifully documented.In the realm of real estate photography, Puggers Video offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance property listings and attract potential buyers. From high-resolution photography and virtual tours to aerial videography showcasing the property's surroundings, Puggers Video provides real estate professionals with the visual tools they need to make a lasting impression.Puggers Video is committed to maintaining the highest quality and customer service standards. By expanding their service offerings, they continue to uphold their mission of creating visually stunning content that exceeds client expectations.For more information about Puggers Video and its expanded services, please visit or contact them at 1 (778) 697-3260 or ....

