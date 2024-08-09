How Can Third Countries Hinder Baku-Yerevan Peace Talks?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the South Caucasus
have nearly stalled. This is due to Armenia's evasion of peace and
provocations on the border. Another issue is the presence of
territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia's Constitution.
Although Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has spoken about updating
this constitution since coming to power, almost no minister in the
country agrees with his views.
In his comment on the issue for Azernews ,
political scientist Asif Narimanli stated that Pashinyan's move is
strategic.
"The issue of changing the Armenian Constitution has now become
one of the main requirements for the signing of a peace agreement.
This is because the Constitution contains open territorial claims
against Azerbaijan, and without changing the Constitution, it is
impossible to complete the peace process and sign the agreement.
The dissenting opinions within the Armenian government regarding
Pashinyan's views are aimed at the domestic public opinion," he
said.
The expert noted that the Armenian prime minister knows that
changing the Constitution is not possible at the moment.
"Additionally, Yerevan aims to maneuver specifically in the
peace talks process. Pashinyan knows that it is impossible to sign
a peace agreement without changing the Constitution. He wants to
demonstrate not only to Azerbaijan but also to the international
community that there are dissenters within Armenia on this issue.
From this perspective, it seems unlikely that the Constitution will
be changed at the current time."
The political scientist said that signing the peace agreement
and opening communication lines would benefit Armenia more than
Azerbaijan.
"It should be noted that signing the peace agreement is crucial
for Armenia. One of Yerevan's main goals is to open borders with
Turkey and gain access to the West. Turkey has stated that it will
not open its borders to Armenia until relations with Azerbaijan are
normalized. In this context, Pashinyan understands that he cannot
completely reject peace. Therefore, he is presenting himself as
inclined towards peace. The differing positions of Ararat Mirzoyan
and other ministers do not necessarily indicate a disagreement; it
is more of a strategic move."
The expert also commented on Azerbaijan's stance regarding the
Zangazur Corridor which is out of the agenda for the early process
of the peace agreement.
"Azerbaijan's position on the Zangazur Corridor might initially
appear to be in Armenia's favor. However, it is actually
detrimental to Armenia. The U.S. currently seeks to strengthen its
position in Armenian territory and take control of any potential
communication hub in the Zangazur Corridor. Washington aims to
control the main route in the Middle Corridor geography, excluding
China and Russia from the process."
Asif Narimanli noted that the U.S. also has a role in the delay
of the peace process.
"The U.S. is involved in the disagreements between Azerbaijan
and Armenia regarding the corridor. Azerbaijan wants to implement
the 'From Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan' project in the corridor and to
open a land border between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan. According to
this project, goods transported from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan
should not be subject to any customs checks."
The political scientist recalled that Washington's goal was to
control the region.
"Washington's project favors Armenia's plans more. The U.S.
wants Armenia to control these communication lines, which is
reminiscent of the peace hub project proposed by Pashinyan that
does not align with Azerbaijan's strategic interests. The role and
influence of states like the U.S. should not be present in the
peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan strives
to ensure that the peace agreement is prepared in accordance with
the interests of both states and principles of justice,"
A.Narimanli said in conclusion.
