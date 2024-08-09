New State Standards In Field Of Ecology Adopt In Azerbaijan
Ulviyya Shahin
Based on the international standards AZS ISO 14065:2024,
"General Principles and Requirements for Bodies Validating and
Verifying Information on the Environment," and AZS ISO 14066:2024,
"Environmental Data - Requirements for the Competence of Teams
Performing Validation and Verification of Environmental Data," new
state standards have been adopted, Azernews
reports.
The Azerbaijan Standardization Institute has stated that the
primary goal of implementing these state standards, developed
within the framework of the joint project between AZSTAND and the
German Metrology Institute ("Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt"
- PTB) called "Green Transformation for Quality Infrastructure," is
to define the principles and requirements for validation and
verification teams, as well as independent reviewers. This includes
setting standards for bodies performing validation and verification
of competence requirements and environmental information
statements.
The state standards were discussed by the "Ecology" Technical
Committee on Standardization (AZSTAND/TK 09), accepted by the
institute, and included in the State Fund of Normative Documents on
Standardization.
