New State Standards In Field Of Ecology Adopt In Azerbaijan

8/9/2024 9:17:40 AM

Ulviyya Shahin

Based on the international standards AZS ISO 14065:2024, "General Principles and Requirements for Bodies Validating and Verifying Information on the Environment," and AZS ISO 14066:2024, "Environmental Data - Requirements for the Competence of Teams Performing Validation and Verification of Environmental Data," new state standards have been adopted, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Standardization Institute has stated that the primary goal of implementing these state standards, developed within the framework of the joint project between AZSTAND and the German Metrology Institute ("Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt" - PTB) called "Green Transformation for Quality Infrastructure," is to define the principles and requirements for validation and verification teams, as well as independent reviewers. This includes setting standards for bodies performing validation and verification of competence requirements and environmental information statements.

The state standards were discussed by the "Ecology" Technical Committee on Standardization (AZSTAND/TK 09), accepted by the institute, and included in the State Fund of Normative Documents on Standardization.

AzerNews

