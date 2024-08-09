Global Copper Foil Market Grows At A Staggering CAGR Of7.51%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Copper foil is the thickness of copper applied to the outer and inner layers. Copper foil is a copper-based material that frequently contains other elements to form an alloy. Copper foil is utilized in printed circuit boards that are integrated into telecommunications equipment such as computers and mobile phones. It is also used in the current collectors of lithium-ion secondary batteries and the shielding material for electromagnetic waves in plasma displays. Copper foil is made by rolling copper sheets or through electrodeposition. Due to its superior electrical conductivity, mechanical strength, and dependability compared to other metals, it is widely used in industrial applications. Because it is one of the minor expensive metals, this is the case. In addition, copper foil undergoes various surface treatments intended to improve and maintain its ability to adhere to a particular dielectric material used in a circuit. The range of copper foil thicknesses from 5um to 105um, also known as an electronic grade, is specified. Copper foil is one of the primary materials used in modern electronic systems. Smartphones, flexible electronics, lithium-ion batteries, electronic components for automobiles, and televisions are among copper foil's most essential final consumers. In addition, decorative materials such as monasteries, gold signs, tile mosaics, and handicrafts utilize copper foil in their numerous applications.

Market Dynamics

The Speedily Growing Electronics Industry and Rise of Smartphones to Drive the Global Copper Foil Market

The global electronics market is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the advancing demand for copper foil, which has led to a rise in the need for various types of circuit boards. In addition, as the middle class grows, so does the demand for consumer electronics. Copper foil-based printed circuit boards (PCBs) are used in nearly all electrical devices, which contributes significantly to the growth of the global copper foil market. Moreover, wearable, flexible smart devices have gained tremendous popularity in recent years due to their numerous advantages, such as compactness and serving multiple functions. As a result, the demand for intelligent wearables is anticipated to increase as global internet penetration rises. The rapid expansion of internet services in several developed and developing economies worldwide generates strong growth potential for the consumer electronics market, which in turn stimulates the copper foil market.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the global smartphone market will expand rapidly throughout the forecast. This development is expected to be driven by an increase in the availability of low-segment models and a decline in the cost of internet access. This will increase the demand for printed circuit boards made from copper foil. The introduction of new smartphones was also influenced by technological advancements such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G connectivity. In Australia, for instance, nearly 88 percent of the population owns a smartphone, making it one of the economies with the highest smartphone penetration. In 2017, Australian telecommunications companies permanently decommissioned their 2G networks, necessitating the purchase of 3G or 4G-capable smartphones. Consequently, it is anticipated that the sales of new 5G smartphones will increase in these regions, stimulating the copper foil market.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 7.92%. Chinese company Huawei submitted the vast majority of 5G patents. In 2019, three state-backed companies, China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, launched 5G services in major Chinese cities. As part of its global push for electric vehicles, the American automaker Tesla opened a factory in Shanghai in 2019 as part of its international expansion. Tesla plans to establish a design center in China that will be dedicated to the development of new electric vehicle designs. Both expansions are crucial investments in Asia, as they will assist the company in extending its global presence. It currently possesses the world's largest network of electric vehicle charging stations, including 1.2 million charging points, and is expanding each year significantly. This will increase demand for copper foil in the Asia-Pacific region.

Moreover, since the outbreak of the pandemic, the majority of the population now works from home; therefore, everyone must have access to a high-speed internet connection. As a result, 5G demand will increase. In September 2020, Rakuten Mobile Inc. launched 5G services in addition to its 4G services at affordable prices. The demand for 5G-compatible smartphones will increase as 5G services become more affordable. As India has one of the most prominent industries for data services, telecommunications companies are focusing on launching 5G services in India during the forecast period. As a result, driving the copper foils market in the region's nations.

North America will hold a share of USD 6,472 million while growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. The U.S is among the biggest industries in the world for electronics and semiconductors. As a result, it contributes the largest revenue share to the North American copper foil market. Additionally, the United States has more smartphone owners than most other nations. Across a wide range of demographic categories, most Americans own cell phones. In addition to mobile phones, Americans hold a variety of other information devices, such as desktop or portable computers and various consumer electronics. The 5G network has already been implemented in selected cities in the U.S, and its coverage area continues to expand. This is expected to impact the copper foil market in this region positively.

Key Highlights



The global copper foil market had a revenue share of USD 14,366 million in 2021, which is envisioned to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% and reach USD 25,641 million during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the rolled copper foil segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% and hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the printed circuit boards segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Based on the end-user industry, the electrical & electronics segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 9.27%.

Based on regional analysis, Asia Pacific will command the market with the largest share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 7.92%.



Competitive Players in the Market



Carl Schlenk AG

Doosan Group

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

JXTG Holdings Inc.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd.

Rogers Corporation

SKC

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Targray Technology International Inc.

UACJ Corporation



Market News



In 2022, Doosan Group announced its strategic partnership with HyAxiom and Ballard Power Systems to develop proton exchange membrane hydrogen fuel cell mobility uses initially focused on South Korea.

In 2022, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. acquired ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems certification at four factories in Japan.

In 2022, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. announced a collaboration with Senko Advance Co. Ltd. to develop a small MT connector that enables high-density optical connectivity.



Global Copper Foil Market: Segmentation

By product type



Rolled Copper Foil

Electrodeposited Copper Foil



By application



Printed Circuit Boards

Batteries

Electromagnetic Shielding

Others



By end-user industry



Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Equipment

Building and Construction

Medical

Aerospace and defense



By region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA



