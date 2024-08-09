'Like Kaali Ma': Photo Of Woman Holding Machete Goes Viral Amidst Anti-Hindu Violence In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, a powerful image of purportedly a Hindu woman holding a machete has gone on social media, symbolizing the growing outrage and determination within the community to protect themselves amid increasing attacks.

The photo, shared widely on social with captions likening her to Kaali Ma, the fierce Hindu goddess of destruction, has become a symbol of defiance against the anti-Hindu violence that has surged following the ouster of Prime Hasina.

According to reports, hundreds of Hindu homes, businesses, and temples have been vandalized since the political turmoil began. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) reported that 200-300 Hindu properties have been damaged, and 15-20 temples have been attacked. Although there have been no fatalities, at least 40 people have been injured, with many in the Hindu community feeling abandoned and vulnerable due to the lack of government intervention.

India has expressed deep concern over the attacks, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighting the severity of the situation. "What is particularly worrying is that minorities, their businesses, and temples have also come under attack at multiple locations," he said. In response to the violence, India has evacuated non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates in Bangladesh. However, all Indian diplomats remain in the country, and the missions continue to function.

The violence erupted shortly before Sheikh Hasina's resignation, which has plunged Bangladesh into political chaos. As the country grapples with the aftermath, the newly appointed leader of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, faces international pressure to restore order and protect minority communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement, emphasized India's commitment to ensuring the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, expressing hope for an early return to normalcy.

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities," he said. "India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security, and development," wrote PM Modi on X.

Despite appeals for calm from various quarters, including student protesters who led the movement against Hasina, Hindu community leaders report that they are receiving distress calls from people fearing for their lives. Manindra Kumar Nath, a Hindu leader, described the situation as "horrific," noting the lack of support from authorities.

The viral image of the woman purportedly a Hindu in violence-hit Bangladesh has ignited a broader conversation about the need for self-defense and protection within the community.



"A Hindu woman in Bangladesh has rightfully decided to pick up a weapon. There is no place for a Pacifist Hindu anymore. The lie about 'Ahimsa Pamo Dharma' and that our freedom was earned through non violence has robbed generations of Hindus of their Kshatra," wrote one user on X.

Another added, "This photo is from Bangladesh, where a Hindu woman stands bravely to fight against Islamists who came to rape and kill her. Hindus should learn from her how to fight, as you must stand up to survive."

A third user, who shared the viral photo, remarked, "Like Kaali ma!"

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X as the photo of the armed woman goes viral: