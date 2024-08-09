Both Presidential Candidates In U.S. Should Have Plan For Ukraine's Victory - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ahead of the U.S. presidential election, Ukraine is working with the and parties to keep them aware of the developments in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, who spoke in an interview with European Pravda , Ukrinform reports.

"We are working today both with people from the team of candidate Donald Trump, and – even before the nomination – with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is already a candidate from the Democratic Party. It is very important for us that both headquarters, both candidates and those around them clearly understand what is happening in Ukraine, that they clearly understand the current stage of the war and our strategy. I believe it is very important that both candidates have a plan for Ukraine's victory," he said.

Yermak also noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky's latest conversation with Donald Trump showed "the great respect that Donald Trump has for Ukraine, for our president."

"You know, there was a phone call recently. And it was really nice, really warm, I would say. The main points were expressing support following the attempt on Trump and congratulating him on the Republican nomination. But the president had an opportunity to tell Donald Trump of what is happening in Ukraine, of this war. And I think that he listened with great attention. That call showed the great respect that Donald Trump has for Ukraine, for our president," he said.

Yermak also confirmed that Trump told Zelensky "not to pay attention to 'fake news' about his alleged concessions to Vladimir Putin to achieve peace in Ukraine. The head of the President's Office emphasized that "America supported and will support Ukraine." He also added that Trump had been invited to visit Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 13, Donald Trump was wounded in the ear during an election rally in Butler (Pennsylvania), after a shooter committed an assassination attempt targeting the former president. The shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper.