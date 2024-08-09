Second Edition Of Katara Space Science Program Concludes With High Participation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The second edition of the Katara Space Science Program (KSSP), organized by the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, in collaboration with the global MAPS Foundation, concluded amidst great enthusiasm and significant participation at the Katara Al Thuraya Planetarium.

The three-day program featured a diverse range of interactive scientific activities focusing on "How to Reach Outer Space" and the "Artemis Program to Return to the Moon," presented by scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The program included three sessions, each offering a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

One of the highlights was the hands-on workshop where participants built and launched prototype space rockets from the Al Thuraya Planetarium, under the supervision and guidance of the participating scientists.

In addition to scientific presentations and live interactions, the program also showcased the second edition of the Cosmic Canvas- Space Art Exhibition, featuring a collection of stunning photographs related to space exploration. About 20 artists participated, providing new creative dimensions to the exploration of space.

The second edition of the program saw remarkable attendance, with over 400 students from more than 80 schools across Qatar, as well as officials from various companies.

This event served as a scientific platform for students and young people through numerous rich and diverse discussions, as well as interactive workshops and impactful presentations. The significant engagement from participants highlighted the immense potential of the next generation of young scientists.

