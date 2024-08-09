Jobs Numbers Roll Out For Next Week On Both Sides Of Border

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P flash U.S. PMI (May)

Construction spending (April)

ISM manufacturing (May)

Auto Sales (May)

Featured

GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB) (Q1) EPS for loss of 33 cents, compared to loss of 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ: SAIC) (Q1) EPS of $1.93, compared to $2.14 in the prior-year quarter. HealthEquity, (NASDAQ: HQY) (Q1) EPS of 47 cents, compared to 32 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Economic Lookahead

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (April) The index registered 49.4 in April, compared to 49.8 in March.

Featured Earnings

Coveo Solutions Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of six cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Factory orders (April)

Job Openings (April)

Featured Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) (Q1) EPS of 21 cents, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter. Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) (Q3) EPS of $2.27, compared to $2.20 in the prior-year quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) (Q2) EPS of 25 cents, compared to 32 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Canadian International Merchandise Trade (April) In March, Canada's merchandise exports declined 5.3%, while imports were down 1.2%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance with the world went from a surplus of $476 million in February to a deficit of $2.3 billion in March. This represents the largest trade deficit since June 2023. Featured Earnings Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) (Q4) EPS of 21 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead ADP employment (May) ISM Services (May)

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (May)

U.S. trade deficit (April)

Featured Earnings lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) (Q1) EPS of $2.39, compared to $2.28 in the prior-year quarter. Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) (Q1) EPS of $1.43, compared to $1.47 in the prior-year quarter. Brown Forman Inc (NYSE: BF.B) (Q4) EPS of 42 cents, compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada BoC Interest Rate Decision (about 10 a.m. EDT) The Bank of Canada in May held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5.25% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Bank is continuing its policy of quantitative tightening. Featured Earnings Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 19 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter. North West Company Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 58 cents, compared to 78 cents in the prior-year quarter. Transcontinental Inc. (T.A) (Q2) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter. VersaBank (T) (Q2) EPS of 46 cents, compared to 48 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of June 1) Featured Earnings DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) (Q1) EPS of 20 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter. The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) (Q4) EPS of $2.32, compared to $2.64 in the prior-year quarter. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) (Q1) EPS for loss of 31 cents, compared to loss of 42 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Ivey PMI (May) The index hiked to 63 in April, well above the March reading of 57.5 and towering over the 56.8 figure for April 2023.

Featured Earnings

Alithya Group inc. Class A subordinate voting shares (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter. Enghouse Systems Limited (T) (Q2) EPS of 36 cents, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 18 cents, compared to loss of 33 cents in the prior-year quarter. Saputo Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 36 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter. Transat A.T. Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 74 cents, compared to loss of $2.11 in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead

U.S. employment report (May)

Consumer credit (May)

Wholesale inventories (April)

Canada Economic Lookahead Labour Force Survey (May) Employment increased by 90,000 (+0.4%) in April, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.1%. The employment rate held steady at 61.4%, following six consecutive monthly declines.