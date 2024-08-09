Crude Prices Dip As Stocks Recover

(MENAFN- Baystreet) U.S. oil futures staged a comeback Wednesday as the stock rallied.

For instance, the Industrials gained 400 points mid-morning, while the S & P 500 rose 1.5%.

Data released Wednesday by the Information Administration showed crude oil in the U.S. fell by 3.7 million barrels last week, while inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels.

West Texas Intermediate: September contract: $75.25 per barrel, up $2.05, or 2.8%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has gained about 5%.

Brent October contract: $78.42 per barrel, up $1.94, or 2.54%. Year to date, the global benchmark is ahead 1.87%.

RBOB Gasoline: September contract: $2.35 per gallon, up nearly 3 cents, or 1.2%. Year to date, gasoline is up 11.9%.

Natural Gas: September contract: $2.08 per thousand cubic feet, up nearly 8 cents, or 3.78%. Year to date, gas is down about 17%.

Recession fears had also put downward pressure on the oil market, but escalating tensions in the Middle East and ongoing production cuts by OPEC+ have provided a floor for prices.

Brent should maintain a floor of $75 per barrel and will find support as the risk of a recession is limited and oil demand is resilient in the West and solid in India, according to a Goldman Sachs note this week.

MENAFN09082024000212011056ID1108535196