James Petitto Marks Two Years Of Artisan Longboard Craftsmanship At Deviate Board Co

Deviate Board Co Crafts Unique Longboard Skateboards with a Surf-Inspired Twist

James Petitto celebrates two years of blending woodworking mastery with street surfing through Deviate Board Co, bringing handcrafted longboards to the masses

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating two years of innovative craftsmanship this September, James Petitto continues to honor his deep-rooted passion for woodworking and surfing through Deviate Board Co's unique longboards , each designed to enhance the urban commuting experience. This milestone underscores Petitto's commitment to quality and community, a journey that began over eight years ago.From his Brooklyn workshop, James has not merely built a business but has also cultivated a vibrant community around the unique lifestyle that his longboards promote. Deviate Board Co, known for its distinctive blend of aesthetic appeal and functionality, enhances every rider's experience, from novices to seasoned longboarders. Each board promises more than just mobility; it offers a new way of connecting with the city and its diverse cultures.James's journey into longboard crafting began out of a personal passion for both surfing and woodworking. With Deviate Board Co, he sought to address the lack of high-quality, sustainably made longboards in the retail market. "Each longboard from Deviate is more than a product; it's a personal story on wheels, inspired by everything from New York's iconic subway lines to personal milestones," said James Petitto. This personal touch is evident in models like the L-Train, inspired by his son Lucas's fascination with the NYC subway.The design and production of Deviate longboards reflect a meticulous process where tradition meets innovation. Using select hardwoods such as White Ash and Sapele, known for their resilience and unique grain patterns, James ensures that each longboard is not only durable but also a piece of art. "The crafting process is both a science and an art, ensuring no two boards are the same, and each offers a soulful ride," James added.Commitment to sustainability is at the core of Deviate Board Co's operations, embodied by their "one board = one tree" initiative, which contributes to reforestation with each purchase. This dedication extends beyond the environment to impact the local community positively, fostering a sense of belonging and shared passion among riders.As Deviate Board Co looks forward, James Petitto remains dedicated to innovation and the continual enhancement of his longboards, ensuring they remain at the forefront of urban adventure sports. "Our goal is to make every ride an exploration, turning everyday travel into extraordinary adventures," said James.Deviate Board Co invites longboarding enthusiasts and newcomers alike to explore their offerings and join a community that celebrates the joy of riding. Discover the craftsmanship and community at or visit their Brooklyn workshop for a firsthand experience.About James Petitto and Deviate Board Co:Located in Brooklyn, New York, James Petitto's Deviate Board Co specializes in meticulously handcrafted longboards inspired by the fusion of surfing and urban landscapes. With a commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship, Deviate stands as a beacon for quality and innovation in the longboarding community. Follow their journey and community engagements on social media @deviateboardco.

