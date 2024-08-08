Datascan Introduces RFID Technology To Combat Retail Theft

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CARROLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Datascan , a pioneer in inventory counting solutions, is launching a proactive approach to combat retail theft with the introduction of advanced RFID technology . In response to staggering statistics revealing that retail theft exceeds $100 billion annually, Datascan aims to empower retailers with cost-effective solutions to mitigate losses and bolster profitability.RFID technology offers retailers a robust tool to curb theft by enhancing inventory visibility and accuracy. With RFID tags costing as little as 4 cents per unit, this investment represents a cost-effective deterrent against significant financial losses due to theft. By enabling precise tracking and real-time monitoring of merchandise, RFID technology helps prevent shrinkage and improves operational efficiency."Our new RFID technology represents a pivotal step in safeguarding retailers against the staggering costs of retail theft," said Adrian Thomas, President and CEO of Datascan. "With theft rates reaching unprecedented levels, the implementation of an RFID counting system presents a practical and economical solution to protect inventory and increase profitability."Datascan's RFID solutions provide comprehensive coverage across various retail environments, offering scalability and flexibility to meet diverse business needs. From small businesses to large enterprises, RFID technology supports efficient inventory management and minimizes the impact of retail theft on revenue."We are committed to empowering retailers with cutting-edge technology that not only enhances security but also optimizes the overall efficiency of businesses," added Thomas. "By leveraging RFID technology, retailers can regain control over their inventory, reduce losses, and redirect resources toward business growth."About Datascan: Datascan is a trusted provider of innovative inventory counting solutions, dedicated to helping businesses achieve excellence through advanced technology and exceptional service.

