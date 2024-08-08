Investornewsbreaks Metalert Inc. (MLRT) Selects TEAL To Support Rollout Of Its Gunalert And Smartsole Products

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) , a pioneer in the field of wearable human and high value asset tracking, today announced a partnership with TEAL. According to the announcement, the partnership is a critical component for the launch of MetAlert's GunAlert(R) as well as the global rollout of its GPS SmartSole(TM)

plus. TEAL will provide its advanced connectivity solutions and secure protocol for the GunAlert platform, an all-in-one gun safety combination lock with integrated motion sensor and GPS theft recovery technology, and the award-winning GPS SmartSole(TM), a wearable medical monitoring device that is integrated into an orthotic insole allowing discreet and unobtrusive tracking and remote monitoring of cognitively impaired individuals. TEAL's patented, GSMA certified eSIM technology connects any compatible device onto any data network worldwide, providing the highest level of security and priority on local networks.

About MetAlert Inc.

MetAlert is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IOT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. The company offers global end-to-end solutions of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications, utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. MetAlert is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole – think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first visible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's business model is built around technology innovation and the company holds dozens of patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. military government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. For more information, visit the company's website at

IBN