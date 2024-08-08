Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal Joins Additive Free Alliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A new lab testing based verification allows additive free Nosotros Tequila to join the movement for transparency

A long time supporter of transparency in addition to sustainable industry practices, premium agave spirits brand Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal is officially joining the Additive Free Alliance.

With the recent announcement from Tequila Matchmaker founder Grover Sanschagrin that they are updating the process for how brands join the Additive Free Alliance (AFA), brands will now join the program and

additive-free certification through rigorous lab testing in lieu of distillery visits. This opens a path for Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal to gain their official membership after they were previously unable to join the Alliance because of their distillery's privacy practices.

"One of the advantages now of the Additive Free Alliance is that the verification process is all lab-based, so we can participate without the need for an in-person site visit to the distillery," said Carlos Soto, founder of additive-free brand Nosotros Tequila, "this allowed for Nosotros to be rigorously tested, and with this new focus on transparency, we're able to further provide information to our clients, keeping our promise to provide a clean, low aldehyde, tasting experience."

The focus from AFA on transparency has created a movement of Tequila producers who are committed to making tequila in a natural way, and the consumers who appreciate their efforts. "From the very beginning, our goal was simply to seek transparency in product labelling," said Grover Sanschagrin, the founder of Tequila Matchmaker and the new board president of Additive Free Alliance, Inc.

About Nosotros

Founded in 2015, Nosotros became the winner of the San Francisco World Spirit Competition, claiming the "World's Best Tasting Tequila" title just a few months after joining the marketplace with Nosotros Blanco. Since then, Nosotros has also launched Nosotros Reposado, Nosotros Mezcal (Espadín y Tobalá), and their Nosotros Madera Collection. Nosotros is centered around creating unforgettable and authentic experiences with loved ones.

