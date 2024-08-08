Afvi Partners With Cummins To Launch Cummins CNG Master Tech Qualification Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Alternative Vehicle Institute (AFVi) announced earlier today that it is offering specialized training and certification in conjunction with Cummins that is designed specifically for Cummins vehicle technicians. Dubbed the Cummins CNG Master Tech Qualification Program, it helps Cummins service technicians become proficient with required inspections of compressed natural fuel systems, regardless of the fuel system manufacturer. Cummins dealers and authorized service providers gain access to AFVi's comprehensive certification program that meets the global power leader's requirements.

The certification program is composed of three elements:

NGV Essentials and Safety Practices.

Technicians learn the fundamentals of working with natural gas vehicles (NGVs) and their unique safety features and maintenance procedures.

CNG Fuel System Inspector Training.

Instruction focuses on how to conduct thorough inspections of CNG fuel systems and their components in accordance with all applicable codes, standards, and industry best practices. This includes identifying the common types of cylinder damage and remediation.

CNG Fuel System Inspector Certification.

To validate their knowledge and skills, technicians will be administered an independent, comprehensive certification exam. Those achieving a score of 80% or higher will be certified by AFVi, and their certification will be valid for five years.

Technicians must register with their Cummins Service Technician (CST) number. Those who have previously achieved AFVi's certification may register their CST number via AFVi's website. Those who have previously achieved AFVi's certification but have had their certification lapse may take a refresher course and exam at a discounted rate. This ensures all technicians remain up to date with the latest industry standards, tools, and advancements.

Those interested in learning more about the Cummins CNG Master Tech Qualification Program are encouraged to click here .

About AFVi

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute is the only ASE-accredited training provider in the alternative fuels industry. Its mission is to advance the adoption of alternative fuels and clean vehicle technologies by empowering professionals through comprehensive training and certification.

