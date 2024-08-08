Ukraine, Mauritius Sign Visa-Free Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius Maneesh Gobin have signed an agreement on the visa-free regime.

The Ukrainian Foreign said this in a statement following the talks held between the two countries' foreign ministers in the Mauritian capital of Louis, Ukrinform reports.

The ministers discussed in detail the deepening of Ukraine's ties with African countries, the development of Ukraine's relations with the African Union, and the prospects for trilateral trade and cooperation between Ukraine, Mauritius and some African countries. Kuleba welcomed the interest of Mauritian businesses in the reconstruction of Ukraine. He invited Mauritius to participate in the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome next year.

"At the end of the negotiations, the ministers signed a visa-free agreement between Ukraine and Mauritius, which at this stage will primarily facilitate the trips of Mauritian investors and business executives to Ukraine in search of new work opportunities in our country," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the agreement would enter into force after internal procedures are completed in both countries.

The ministers also agreed to expand cooperation between Ukraine's Sumy State University and Whitefield Business School in Mauritius.

Ukraine, Mauritius to work on investment protection and double taxation agreements

Kuleba invited Gobin to visit Ukraine and organize a business forum to establish partnerships between Ukrainian and Mauritian businesses.

Ukraine and Mauritius earlier agreed to start work on bilateral agreements on investment protection and avoidance of double taxation.

On August 4, Kuleba began his fourth African tour, during which he visited Malawi, Zambia and Mauritius.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

