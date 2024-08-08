Ukraine, Norway's Top Diplomats Talk Expanding F-16 Coalition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian and Norwegian foreign ministers, Dmytro Kuleba and Espen Barth Eide discussed the expansion of the F-16 coalition for Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of Ukrainian on X , Ukrinform saw.

The head of the of Foreign Affairs wrote he had spoken with his Norwegian counterpart to coordinate the next steps in bringing new countries into the Peace Formula implementation process.

"I thanked Norway for its participation in the F-16s coalition. We discussed expanding this initiative," Kuleba wrote.

The top diplomat has added that he appreciates Norway's efforts to increase aid to Ukraine and its decision to take additional steps to strengthen the Ukrainian energy system.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Haar Støre announced in early July Norway's decision to transfer six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The delivery is set to begin in 2024.