LATAM Airlines Reports $146 Million Profit In Q2 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The LATAM Group earned a net of $146 million in Q2 2024, continuing a positive operational trend.



This result marks a significant achievement as the group transported 19.1 million passengers, increasing by 11.7% from last year. Total operating revenues reached $3 billion, driven by a 14.3% rise in passenger operations.



Cargo revenue also increased by 6.9%, boosting overall earnings. Operating expenses rose to $2.8 billion, with costs up 16.7%.



For the quarter, EBITDAR reached $619 million, marking a 10.7% increase. This growth is attributed to enhanced operational capacity and effective cost management.



The group ended the quarter with $3 billion in liquidity and maintained $177 million in cash after a $175 million dividend payout.







The company is strategically expanding its fleet and operations. By June's end, LATAM operated 340 aircraft, including 262 Airbus narrowbody planes.



Plans are in place to grow the fleet to 346 aircraft by year-end, with a focus on expanding international capacity by 18–20%.



Performance stands out among regional competitors. GOL and Azul also focus on capacity and route expansion, but LATAM's international growth and fleet modernization provide it with a competitive edge.



The group holds a 42% market share in South America. Globally, LATAM's strategy aligns with trends seen in U.S., European, and Asian carriers. These airlines focus on increasing capacity and modernizing fleets.



Delta and American Airlines invest heavily in fleet upgrades, while Lufthansa and Air France-KLM enhance long-haul services.

Strategic Growth in the Aviation Industry

In Asia, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific are expanding fleets and routes to capture growing travel demand.



Looking ahead, LATAM expects to increase capacity by 14–16% for the full year 2024. Anticipated revenues range between $12.8 billion and $13.1 billion.



The company plans to invest $2 billion in Brazil over the next two years, further strengthening its market position in the region.



However, challenges remain, such as fluctuating exchange rates and macroeconomic pressures in South America.



Despite these obstacles, the group's diversified revenue structure helps navigate challenges effectively. They can adjust capacity across markets to maintain stability.



In summary, strong financial results and strategic initiatives position LATAM well against regional and global competitors.



The focus on expanding capacity and modernizing the fleet helps meet future demand and enhance competitiveness.

