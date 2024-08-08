Privia Health Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Strong Execution Across All Business and Metrics Raised Full-Year 2024 Guidance to Mid to High End for All Metrics ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Group, (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. Second Quarter Performance

For the Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change (%) Total revenue $ 422.3 $ 413.4 2.2 % Gross profit $ 98.3 $ 90.2 8.9 % Operating income $ 5.1 $ 7.0 (27.0 )% Net income a $ 3.5 $ 7.3 (52.3 )% Non-GAAP adjusted net income b $ 23.5 $ 20.8 13.0 % Net income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.06 (50.0 )% Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share $ 0.19 $ 0.17 11.8 %

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, included $14.4 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 included $9.2 million in non-cash stock compensation expense.Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

For the Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Change (%) Implemented Providers 4,504 3,870 16.4 % Value-Based Care Attributed Lives 1,200,000 1,084,000 10.7 % Practice Collections $ 728.0 $ 700.0 4.0 % Care Margin $ 99.8 $ 91.6 8.9 % Platform Contribution $ 47.4 $ 44.6 6.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.0 $ 19.3 14.0 %

Second Quarter 2024 highlights include:



Practice Collections of $728.0 million, +4.0% versus 2Q'23, which included a year-over-year reduction due to a shift of capitation risk exposure for improved economic terms;

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.0 million, +14.0% versus 2Q'23;

Continued strength in same-store growth and new provider additions, +16.4% versus 2Q'23;

Cash and cash equivalents of $387.4 million, +21.8% versus 2Q'23, and no debt; and Strong sales and business development pipeline.



Six-Month Performance

For the Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change (%) Total revenue $ 837.6 $ 799.6 4.7 % Gross profit $ 191.6 $ 173.2 10.6 % Operating income $ 5.9 $ 13.7 (56.8 )% Net income a $ 6.5 $ 14.6 (55.8 )% Non-GAAP adjusted net income b $ 46.1 $ 40.1 15.0 % Net income per share $ 0.05 $ 0.12 (58.3 )% Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share $ 0.37 $ 0.32 15.6 %

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included $26.3 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the six ended June 30, 2023 included $14.6 million in non-cash stock compensation expense.Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

For the Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Change (%) Implemented Providers 4,504 3,870 16.4 % Value-Based Care Attributed Lives 1,200,000 1,084,000 10.7 % Practice Collections $ 1,435.7 $ 1,358.9 5.7 % Care Margin $ 194.7 $ 175.7 10.8 % Platform Contribution $ 92.1 $ 86.0 7.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 41.9 $ 36.2 15.9 %

Financial and Business Outlook c d e f

Privia Health raised its full-year 2024 guidance, as follows:

FY 2023 Initial FY 2024 Guidance c Current FY 2024 Guidance at 8.8.24

($ in millions) Actual Low High Implemented Providers 4,305 4,650 4,750 Mid to High End Attributed Lives 1,120,000 1,150,000 1,200,000 High End Practice Collections $ 2,839.0 $ 2,775 $ 2,875 Mid to High End GAAP Revenue $ 1,657.7 $ 1,600 $ 1,675 Mid to High End Care Margin $ 359.2 $ 388 $ 400 Mid to High End Platform Contribution $ 173.5 $ 180 $ 188 Mid to High End Adjusted EBITDAe $ 72.2 $ 85 $ 90 Mid to High End



Practice Collections guidance includes the year-over-year impact of approximately $198 million from renegotiated MA capitation agreements

Approximately 80% of Adjusted EBITDA expected to convert to free cash flow in FY 2024 Capital expenditures are expected to be less than $1 million in full-year 2024

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of gross margin, operating income and net income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures.See“Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share.Certain non-recurring or non-cash and other expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, and the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation schedules near the end of this and in future quarterly financial press releases.Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Privia Health

Privia HealthTM is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (g)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 422,326 $ 413,351 $ 837,569 $ 799,627 Operating expenses: Provider expense 322,536 321,718 642,872 623,973 Cost of platform 57,106 50,200 111,163 94,930 Sales and marketing 6,852 5,956 12,937 11,242 General and administrative 28,916 26,808 61,037 52,759 Depreciation and amortization 1,818 1,690 3,639 3,030 Total operating expenses 417,228 406,372 831,648 785,934 Operating income 5,098 6,979 5,921 13,693 Interest (income), net (2,966 ) (817 ) (5,950 ) (2,630 ) Income before provision for income taxes 8,064 7,796 11,871 16,323 Provision for income taxes 3,421 1,436 4,172 3,561 Net income 4,643 6,360 7,699 12,762 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,176 (914 ) 1,248 (1,836 ) Net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ 3,467 $ 7,274 $ 6,451 $ 14,598 Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.13 Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 119,301,350 116,161,251 118,902,095 115,588,313 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 125,317,908 124,570,875 125,315,681 124,467,343

(g) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.





Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (h)

(in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,352 $ 389,511 Accounts receivable 370,055 290,768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,264 20,525 Total current assets 779,671 700,804 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,747 2,325 Operating right-of-use asset 5,704 6,612 Intangible assets, net 104,576 107,630 Goodwill 139,457 138,749 Deferred tax asset 31,304 35,200 Other non-current assets 15,162 8,580 Total non-current assets 297,950 299,096 Total assets $ 1,077,621 $ 999,900 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 60,818 $ 57,831 Provider liability 366,125 326,078 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,649 3,043 Total current liabilities 429,592 386,952 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,109 5,246 Other non-current liabilities 313 313 Total non-current liabilities 4,422 5,559 Total liabilities 434,014 392,511 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,194 1,182 Additional paid-in capital 781,376 753,869 Accumulated deficit (187,163 ) (193,614 ) Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 595,407 561,437 Non-controlling interest 48,200 45,952 Total stockholders' equity 643,607 607,389 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,077,621 $ 999,900

(h) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.





Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (i)

(unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 7,699 $ 12,762 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 585 581 Amortization of intangibles 3,054 2,449 Stock-based compensation 26,295 14,628 Deferred tax expense 3,896 3,259 Changes in asset and liabilities: Accounts receivable (79,287 ) (130,235 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,739 ) (1,850 ) Other non-current assets and right-of-use asset (676 ) 473 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,987 (3,967 ) Provider liability 40,047 97,944 Operating lease liabilities (1,531 ) (1,789 ) Other long-term liabilities - (32 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,330 (5,777 ) Cash from investing activities Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (707 ) (24,856 ) Other (5,006 ) (72 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,713 ) (24,928 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercised stock options 1,224 5,783 Repurchase of non-controlling interest - (5,694 ) Contributed non-controlling interest 1,000 569 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,224 658 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,159 ) (30,047 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 389,511 347,992 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 387,352 $ 317,945 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 156 $ 57 Income taxes paid $ 2,881 $ 599

(i) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.



Additional Financial Information

Revenues disaggregated by source:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 FFS-patient care $ 275,761 $ 230,987 $ 550,584 $ 458,776 FFS-administrative services 32,132 27,172 61,208 53,568 Capitated revenue 56,438 86,695 107,742 164,955 Shared savings 39,818 52,846 87,282 96,774 Care management fees (PMPM) 16,163 13,568 26,766 22,126 Other revenue 2,014 2,083 3,987 3,428 Total Revenue $ 422,326 $ 413,351 $ 837,569 $ 799,627

The Company's liabilities for unpaid medical claims under at-risk capitation arrangements:

June 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2024 2023 Balance, beginning of period $ 67,138 $ 28,617 Incurred health care costs: Current year 104,610 161,016 Prior years 3,305 6,360 Total claims incurred $ 107,915 $ 167,376 Claims paid: Current year (47,979 ) (102,326 ) Prior year (52,877 ) (30,467 ) Total claims paid $ (100,856 ) $ (132,793 ) Balance, end of period $ 74,197 $ 63,200

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company's business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company's business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics (j)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Implemented Providers (as of end of period) (1) 4,504 3,870 4,504 3,870 Attributed Lives (as of end of period) (2) 1,200,000 1,084,000 1,200,000 1,084,000 Practice Collections (3) $ 728.0 $ 700.0 $ 1,435.7 $ 1,358.9 (1) Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals on Privia Health's platform at the end of a given period who are credentialed by Privia Health and billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period. (2) Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia to deliver care as part of a value-based care arrangement through a provider of primary care services as of the end of a particular period. (3) Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health's platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups. (j) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)(k)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Care Margin $ 99,790 $ 91,633 $ 194,697 $ 175,654 Platform Contribution $ 47,394 $ 44,619 $ 92,131 $ 86,017 Platform Contribution Margin 47.5 % 48.7 % 47.3 % 49.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,023 $ 19,312 $ 41,945 $ 36,176 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.1 % 21.1 % 21.5 % 20.6 % (4) In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows:

Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.

Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.

Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding non-controlling interests, provision for income taxes, interest (income), interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges and other non-recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin. (k) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Care Margin (l)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 422,326 $ 413,351 $ 837,569 $ 799,627 Provider expense (322,536 ) (321,718 ) (642,872 ) (623,973 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,527 ) (1,399 ) (3,054 ) (2,449 ) Gross Profit $ 98,263 $ 90,234 $ 191,643 $ 173,205 Amortization of intangible assets 1,527 1,399 3,054 2,449 Care margin $ 99,790 $ 91,633 $ 194,697 $ 175,654 (l) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Platform Contribution (m)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 422,326 $ 413,351 $ 837,569 $ 799,627 Provider expense (322,536 ) (321,718 ) (642,872 ) (623,973 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,527 ) (1,399 ) (3,054 ) (2,449 ) Gross Profit $ 98,263 $ 90,234 $ 191,643 $ 173,205 Amortization of intangible assets 1,527 1,399 3,054 2,449 Cost of platform (57,106 ) (50,200 ) (111,163 ) (94,930 ) Stock-based compensation(5) 4,710 3,186 8,597 5,293 Platform Contribution $ 47,394 $ 44,619 $ 92,131 $ 86,017 (m) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (5) Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of Platform.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (n)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 3,467 $ 7,274 $ 6,451 $ 14,598 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,176 (914 ) 1,248 (1,836 ) Provision for income taxes 3,421 1,436 4,172 3,561 Interest (income), net (2,966 ) (817 ) (5,950 ) (2,630 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,818 1,690 3,639 3,030 Stock-based compensation 14,391 9,247 26,295 14,628 Other expenses(6) 716 1,396 6,090 4,825 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,023 $ 19,312 $ 41,945 $ 36,176 (n) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (6) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share (o)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 3,467 $ 7,274 $ 6,451 $ 14,598 Stock-based compensation 14,391 9,247 26,295 14,628 Intangible amortization expense 1,527 1,399 3,054 2,449 Provision for income taxes 3,421 1,436 4,172 3,561 Other expenses(7) 716 1,396 6,090 4,825 Adjusted net income $ 23,522 $ 20,752 $ 46,062 $ 40,061 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.39 $ 0.35 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.37 $ 0.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 119,301,350 116,161,251 118,902,095 115,588,313 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 125,317,908 124,570,875 125,315,681 124,467,343 (o) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding. (7) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.