Comprehensive Protection with Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7th August, 2024: Term insurance is a critical component of financial planning, providing financial security and peace of mind to policyholders and their families. Offering substantial life cover at an affordable premium, term insurance ensures well-being and financial stability in the event of untimely demise of the policyholder. One such product that recognizes the importance of a comprehensive term plan, is Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch. This unique product offers the flexibility to choose from three variants with value-packed features that helps families of policyholders to keep their life goals on track.



While the market offers innovative, value-packed products such as Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch at affordable prices, it's equally critical for customers to understand the importance of adequate coverage. Underinsurance remains a significant issue in India, with many individuals lacking sufficient coverage to meet their loved ones' financial needs. The general rule of thumb is that life insurance coverage should be at least 10 times one's annual income. Policyholders can meet this benchmark with the Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch, which also provides holistic Health Management Services.



Bajaj Allianz Life eTouch has three variants: Life Shield, Life Shield ROP & Life Shield Plus. All the 3 variants come with an inbuilt feature of Waiver of Premium in the event of Accidental Total Permanent Disability or Terminal Illness. With the Life Shield ROP variant, the policyholder will receive a one-time amount which is equal to total premiums paid upon maturity if he/she survives the policy term. As for the Life Shield Plus variant, an additional payout is provided in the unfortunate event of a death resulting from an accident, in addition to the regular death benefit.



The Company has enhanced its commitment to holistic well-being by offering Health Management Services tailored for women. These services provide easy and quick access to medical facilities, supporting customers in achieving their overall health objectives, conveniently integrated into a single product. They include comprehensive health check-ups and OPD in-clinic consultations for routine check-ups and minor treatments. It also provides instant access to medical consultations and wholistic wellbeing offerings.





