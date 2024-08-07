Dubai Ruler Approves Over Dh2 Billion In Housing Benefits

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 6:42 PM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 9:11 PM

Over Dh2 billion in benefits was approved in the first half of 2024 by the Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime of the UAE and of Dubai.

This included 2,618 housing approvals, as part of ongoing efforts to provide a decent life and suitable housing for all citizens.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi announced housing benefits worth Dh2.18 billion supporting 1,502 citizens across the emirate.

The housing benefits package in Abu Dhabi included housing loans, ready-built houses and residential land grants, totalling more than Dh2.082 billion in value and aiding 1,407 citizens.

ALSO READ:

Dubai to reduce work hours, suspend Friday operations for some govt entities

Dubai Police announces use of drones to tackle emergencies; residents alerted

UAE announces guidelines for newborn screening