Dubai Ruler Approves Over Dh2 Billion In Housing Benefits
Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 6:42 PM
Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 9:11 PM
Over Dh2 billion in housing benefits was approved in the first half of 2024 by the Cabinet, chaired by sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.
This included 2,618 housing approvals, as part of ongoing efforts to provide a decent life and suitable housing for all citizens.
Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi announced housing benefits worth Dh2.18 billion supporting 1,502 citizens across the emirate.
The housing benefits package in Abu Dhabi included housing loans, ready-built houses and residential land grants, totalling more than Dh2.082 billion in value and aiding 1,407 citizens.
