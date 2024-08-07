Electronic Design Automation Market Valuation Is Poised To Reach USD 35.3 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Electronic Design is set for dynamic expansion, fueled by evolving system complexities, rising demand for mixed-signal architectures, and the rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions. Accelerated development cycles and robust ecosystem collaboration will drive innovation, ensuring a vibrant and promising future for EDA technologies. New Delhi, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic design automation market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 35.3 billion by 2032 from US$ 15.8 billion in 2023 and at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing complexity of semiconductor designs, the proliferation of IoT devices, and the implementation of 5G technology. The market's expansion is further fueled by the rising demand for advanced electronic components in various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics. One of the most prominent factors contributing to the rise of the electronic design automation market is the increasing complexity of integrated circuits (ICs) and printed circuit boards (PCBs). The advent of very large-scale integration (VLSI) systems has necessitated the development of sophisticated electronic design automation tools to manage the intricate design processes. For instance, Siemens' launch of the Questa verification IQ software in January 2023 addresses the challenges posed by complex IC designs. Get Sample Pages @ Additionally, the automotive industry's shift towards advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and electric vehicle components has significantly boosted the demand for electronic design automation tools. The Asia Pacific region, in particular, is witnessing rapid growth in this sector, driven by the development of autonomous driving and connectivity features in vehicles. North America remains a key player. Europe is also witnessing a surge in demand due to the expansion of the electronics sector, with a notable increase in electronic design automation tool adoption. Technological Advancements and Market Dynamics Technological advancements and strategic collaborations among key industry players are pivotal in driving the electronic design automation market's growth. Companies like Ansys and Microsoft have expanded their partnerships to enhance the accessibility of simulation solutions, while Synopsys continues to innovate with new product launches. The integration of cloud-based deployment models is another trend gaining traction, offering scalable and efficient solutions for electronic design automation tool deployment. Cloud-based electronic design automation tools have seen an adoption rate increase by 40% over the past year. Furthermore, the rising adoption of connected devices, including smart home appliances and industrial sensors, underscores the growing need for sophisticated electronic design automation tools to design and validate these complex systems. As the market evolves, stakeholders are increasingly focusing on optimizing performance, power, and area of electronic components, ensuring the electronic design automation market remains a critical enabler of technological progress. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are increasingly being integrated into electronic design automation tools, with 25% of new tools incorporating these technologies. Electronic design automation tool usage for IoT devices has grown by 30%. Automotive electronic design automation tools have seen a 20% increase in demand due to the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles. Electronic design automation software for 5G infrastructure has experienced a growth rate of 45%. The global semiconductor industry is heavily reliant on electronic design automation tools, with 90% of companies utilizing them in their design processes. Electronic design automation tools for consumer electronics have shown a 15% increase in adoption. The medical electronics sector has seen a 10% rise in electronic design automation tool usage. Smart manufacturing initiatives are driving the demand for electronic design automation tools, with a 35% increase observed. The defense and aerospace sectors are also significant contributors, with a 50% increase in electronic design automation tool adoption for advanced electronic systems. Key Findings in Global Electronic Design Automation Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 35.3 billion CAGR 9.75% Largest Region (2023) North America (43.65%) By Offering Solution (73.41%) By Deployment On-Premise (57.50%) By Tool Simulation Tool (36.78%) By End Users Telecom and Data Centre (27.45%) Top Trends

Increased system complexity and performance-cost tradeoffs drive domain-specific design methodologies.

Demand for mixed-signal architectures in SoC and ASIC designs is rising. Cloud-based EDA solutions are registering higher growth during the forecast period. Top Drivers

Expanded use of chips in customer markets boosts EDA tool demand.

Shortened development cycles necessitate intelligent automation and higher productivity tools. Closer collaboration in the ecosystem to address integration challenges and optimize performance Top Challenges

Technical challenges related to device integration and new design methodologies.

Increasing amount of data required for EDA solutions poses significant challenges. Reliability and aging requirements gaining importance in IoT and automotive sectors

On-Premise ED Solutions Driving Efficiency, Security, and Collaboration: Contribute Over % Revenue

End users of electronic design automation market are increasingly opting for on-premise deployment as it offers setups offer unparalleled control over data security and intellectual property. In EDA, where proprietary designs and sensitive data are paramount, the ability to manage security protocols internally is a significant advantage. Additionally, on-premise systems provide lower latency, crucial for the high-performance computing needs of EDA tasks. The direct access to hardware resources without the intermediary of a cloud service results in faster processing times and reduced downtime, ensuring uninterrupted design workflows.

The cost-effectiveness of on-premise deployment is another factor driving its popularity. Although the initial investment in infrastructure may be higher, the long-term operational costs tend to be lower. Companies can avoid recurring subscription fees associated with cloud services, leading to substantial savings over time. Moreover, on-premise solutions offer greater customization capabilities. Firms can tailor their EDA tools and workflows to their specific needs, enhancing efficiency and productivity. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for companies with unique design requirements that off-the-shelf cloud solutions may not adequately address.

Recent examples underscore the benefits of on-premise deployment in the electronic design automation market. In 2023, a leading semiconductor company reported a 20% reduction in design cycle times after shifting to an on-premise EDA setup. Another firm in the automotive sector highlighted the enhanced data sovereignty and compliance with industry regulations achieved through on-premise deployment. A third example comes from an aerospace company that significantly improved its design accuracy by leveraging custom-configured on-premise tools. Additionally, a consumer electronics manufacturer noted the improved collaboration among its geographically dispersed teams, thanks to the seamless integration of on-premise EDA solutions. Lastly, a telecommunications company emphasized the enhanced scalability and performance optimization achieved by maintaining control over its infrastructure. These examples illustrate the tangible benefits that make on-premise deployment a preferred choice for many EDA end users.

Simulation Tools Propel Electronic Design Automation to New Heights: Capture Over 36.8% Market Share

The rapid growth and widescale adoption of simulation tools in the Electronic Design Automation market can be attributed to several key factors. Wherein, the increasing complexity of integrated circuits and electronic systems necessitates more sophisticated and accurate simulation tools. For instance, with the advent of 5G technology, AI, and IoT devices, the demand for high-performance, reliable, and energy-efficient designs has surged. This has driven the need for advanced simulation tools that can predict the behavior of electronic circuits with high precision, thereby reducing the risk of costly design errors. Furthermore, the trend towards miniaturization in electronics, as exemplified by the development of 7nm and 5nm technology nodes, requires precise simulations to ensure that designs meet stringent performance and power requirements. Tools such as Cadence Virtuoso, Synopsys HSPICE, and ANSYS HFSS have become indispensable in this context, enabling designers to simulate and verify their designs under various conditions before physical prototypes are created.

In terms of revenue generation, simulation tools surpass verification, design, and Design for Manufacturability (DFM) tools due to their critical role in the design workflow in the electronic design automation market. Simulation tools are used extensively throughout the design cycle, from initial concept and feasibility studies to final validation and optimization. This continuous usage translates into higher demand and, consequently, higher revenue. For example, the development of electric vehicles (EVs) relies heavily on simulation tools to ensure battery efficiency and thermal management, driving significant investment in these tools. According to recent industry data, the average annual spend on simulation tools by leading semiconductor companies is around $150 million, compared to $100 million on verification tools, $90 million on design tools, and $70 million on DFM tools.

Additionally, the number of simulation tool licenses issued annually has exceeded 10,000, reflecting their widespread adoption. Companies like TSMC and Intel utilize simulation tools extensively, with TSMC reporting a reduction in time-to-market by six months due to improved simulation capabilities. Similarly, Intel has integrated simulation tools into their design pipeline, leading to a 30% reduction in design iterations. This significant reliance on simulation tools underscores their pivotal role in driving the EDA industry's growth and revenue.

Request Free Customization of this report:

Unstoppable Rise of Electronic Design Automation Market is Transforming Consumer Electronics, Set to Capture Over 22% Market Share at CAGR of 10.22

The consumer electronics industry is uniquely positioned to benefit significantly from the electronic design automation (EDA) market. The rapid pace of technological advancements and the increasing complexity of electronic devices necessitate sophisticated design tools that EDA provides. Companies like Synopsys, Cadence, and Siemens EDA are leading the charge by offering comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of the consumer electronics sector. These tools enable the efficient design and verification of integrated circuits (ICs), printed circuit boards (PCBs), and other critical components, which are essential for the development of modern consumer electronics.

One of the primary drivers of growth in the electronic design automation market for consumer electronics is the increasing demand for smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The proliferation of these devices is fueled by rising disposable incomes in developing economies and the growing adoption of connected devices. Additionally, the shift towards cloud computing and the use of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) platforms have significantly reduced the costs associated with hardware purchasing, software licensing, and support, making EDA tools more accessible to a broader range of companies. Government initiatives in countries like India and China, which include substantial funding and supportive policies for semiconductor design startups, further bolster the EDA market.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for around 30% of the EDA market share in 2022, highlighting its significant role in driving market growth. The United States, a major hub for semiconductor R&D and design, is projected to see a market value of $3.28 billion in 2024, driven by the extensive use of EDA tools in consumer electronics and automotive industries. Furthermore, the European Union's Chips Act, with an investment of $43 billion, aims to double the semiconductor market share by 2030, indicating a robust future for EDA in consumer electronics. These factors collectively underscore the pivotal role of EDA in the ongoing evolution and expansion of the consumer electronics industry.

Top 6 Electronic Design Automation Market Giants are Commanding Over 63% of Global Revenue

The electronic design automation market is highly consolidated, with the top six players-Synopsys, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Keysight Technologies, Inc., ANSYS, Inc., and Zuken Inc.-collectively capturing over 63% of the market revenue. Synopsys, Inc. leads the market with a significant share of 21.4%, leveraging its extensive portfolio and strategic acquisitions to maintain its dominance. The company's focus on inorganic growth strategies, such as partnerships and acquisitions, has enabled it to expand its technological capabilities and market reach. For instance, Synopsys' acquisition of Magma Design Automation and its recent deal to acquire ANSYS for $35 billion highlight its aggressive expansion tactics.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. follows closely behind Synopsys, with a robust presence across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Cadence's strategy revolves around heavy investment in research and development, which strengthens its patent portfolio and drives innovation in its product offerings. The company's collaboration with Samsung Foundry to accelerate 3D-IC design exemplifies its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. Additionally, Cadence's global footprint and diversified product range, including computer-aided engineering (CAE) and semiconductor IPs, position it as a formidable competitor in the electronic design automation market.

Siemens AG, Keysight Technologies, Inc., ANSYS, Inc., and Zuken Inc. also play crucial roles in the EDA market. Siemens AG, with its strong distribution network and subsidiaries like Mentor Graphics, maintains a significant market share. Keysight Technologies focuses on providing advanced electronic measurement solutions, which complement its EDA tools. ANSYS, known for its simulation and analysis software, recently became a part of Synopsys, further consolidating the market. Zuken Inc., although smaller in comparison, continues to innovate in PCB and MCM design, contributing to the overall competitiveness of the market. Collectively, these companies drive the electronic design automation market growth through continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and a focus on expanding their global presence.

Global Electronic Design Automation Market Key Players



Aldec, Inc.

Altair

Auto Desk Inc.

Cadence Design Systems

HAMMERSPACE

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Nipon Data

Siemens

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Vennsa Technologies

Xilinx, Inc.

Zuken Inc. Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Offering



Solutions



Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)



Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)



PCB (Printed Circuit Board) and MCM (Multi-chip Module)

IC Physical Design and Verification Services

By Deployment



On-Cloud On-Premises

By Tool



Simulation Tools

Verification Tools

Design Tools Ensuring Reliability (DFM) Tools

By End User



Automotive Industry

Healthcare Industry

Aerospace & Défense Industry

Telecom and Data Centre Industry

Consumer Electronics Industry

Industrial Sector Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: