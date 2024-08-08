Value of non-oil exports from Iran’s Golestan surges 60 percent in 4 months
(MENAFN) The value of non-oil exports from Golestan province in northeastern Iran surged by 60 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21) compared to the same period last year, a provincial official reported. Darvish-Ali Hassan-Zadeh, head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, revealed that Golestan exported 277,200 tons of non-oil goods valued at USD140.8 million, marking a 36-percent increase in weight year on year.
These non-oil products were shipped to 23 countries, with Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan being the primary destinations. Hassan-Zadeh previously announced that non-oil commodities from the province were valued at USD326.3 million in the past Iranian calendar year.
On a national scale, Iran exported non-oil goods worth USD17.5 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, showing an 8.0-percent increase compared to the previous year. Mohammad Rezvanifar, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), reported that the total value of the country’s non-oil trade during this period reached USD36 billion. Iran imported USD18.5 billion worth of non-oil products, which is about 6.0 percent less than the same period last year.
The country's trade balance was negative USD1.0 billion for these four months, a significant improvement from the negative USD2.5 billion trade balance reported in the same period of the previous year. In the first four months of the previous Iranian year, Iran’s non-oil exports were nearly USD16 billion, while imports totaled approximately USD19.5 billion.
