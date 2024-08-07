(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Designium Inc., a leading innovator in the XR industry, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with FoundAt! Together we aim to create a revolutionary new World Scale Augmented Reality service that uses highly accurate geospatial pose to place AR content anywhere in over 80 countries.

Designium's Advanced Capabilities on Geospatial AR

Designium Drives Innovation in Geospatial AR, Developing A Geo-located AR App With FoundAt

FoundAt approached Designium seeking assistance to integrate Geospatial AR technology into their app. With a long-term focus on developing advanced features in Geospatial AR, Designium has pioneered various innovations such as taking pictures, leaving messages, and embedding videos and soundtracks within AR environments. From 2022 to the present, Designium has launched a series of applications showcasing their expertise and creativity in the AR field.

Applications using geospatial AR technology have expanded to multiple platforms, including mobile apps, webAR, AR glasses, VR headsets and Apple Vision Pro. This integration ability enables Designium to deliver immersive, interactive experiences on a variety of devices. Leveraging these past experiences, Designium provided FoundAt with comprehensive support throughout the development process. From initial discussions and prototyping, to integration and iterative improvements based on testing and feedback, Designium ensures applications meet all performance and usability standards for a successful product launch! This collaboration highlights Designium's advanced capabilities in Geospatial AR and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge XR solutions around the world.

Core Technologies Applied to Geo-Located AR APP Development

This collaboration highlights Designium's advanced AR technology capabilities and its role as the technology backbone supporting FoundAt, which enhances location-based AR maps into applications through visual positioning systems (VPS) such as Geospatial and Immersal.



Accurate

Geolocation: By leveraging precise geospatial pose, data in AR exhibits greater accuracy. This allows users to extract greater value from their digital assets directly on-site, enhancing the relevance and utility of the information.

Versatile

Geospatial Interaction: Users can create posts that include images, text, hyperlinks and tags. These AR posts can be shared with colleagues, customers, friends, family, or the general public, and can be viewed via AR map at the exact location where they were posted. Enhanced User Experience: Location-based AR map leveraging VPS provides a seamless and interactive way to visualize data. This makes it easier for users to engage with their surroundings and share valuable information, creating a more intuitive and immersive AR experience.

Expand More AR Features with Designium

To further enhance location-based AR applications like FoundAt, Designium offers a variety of prototypes that can be integrated with clients' services. New features, such as integrating Immersal VPS for indoor positioning, adding the ability to switch between VPS based on indoor or outdoor environments, and rewarding users with coupons or points for visiting VPS spots, will provide a richer, more customized experience.

The FoundAt app is now available on the App Store

for a soft launch, allowing users to test its features and ensure everything is working smoothly before the official announcement. We invite everyone to explore the app and experience the future of geospatial AR we are creating.

About Designium Inc.

Designium Inc.

is a forward-thinking XR studio that thrives on technology and innovation to craft innovative experiences. Their expertise lies in the realm of augmented reality (AR) and XR development, with a strong emphasis on integrating AR with visual positioning systems (VPS). They have been pioneers in harnessing diverse VPS services for research and development, pushing boundaries in XR creations. Since 2023, Designium has embraced Generative AI technology to enhance their projects, and they have garnered accolades for various AR endeavors, such as the acclaimed Niantic Lightship Challenge.

About FoundAt

FoundAt is a new data management platform that has been developed for Owners and Operators of large infrastructure assets, to help them manage their assets more efficiently by reducing costs, increasing output and reducing emissions, through the application of our Patent Pending GO-Locate ARTM Augmented Reality technology that enables any data source to be located and viewed in precise real-world location and provides the most relevant information front and centre for workers in the field to make the most informed decisions.

Contact Information

Name: Yu Hata

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: tel: +819060153830

