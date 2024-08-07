(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtual Field Names Dr. Maria Sampalis to Board of Directors

Renowned Optometrist Offers Wealth of Expertise in Eye Exam Experiences

- Dr. Maria Sampalis NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Field, the leader in virtual visual field testing, today announced the appointment of Dr. Maria Sampalis to its board of directors, effective immediately. Dr. Sampalis, a distinguished optometrist based in Cranston, Rhode Island, brings a wealth of experience in eye care to Virtual Field.Dr. Sampalis has utilized advanced technology to treat refractive errors and ocular diseases throughout her career and is a highly sought after lecturer and business consultant. She is renowned across the U.S. for her depth of optometry expertise, as well as the breadth and engagement of her Corporate Optometry network on Facebook and LinkedIn. Dr. Sampalis is a graduate of the New England College of Optometry, serves on multiple eye care advisory boards, and previously served as a member of the State of Rhode Island's Board of Health.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Maria Sampalis to our board,” said Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field.“This marks a significant step in Virtual Field's mission to provide an exceptional eye exam experience to doctors, patients, and technicians. With her extensive knowledge and unique insights into optometry, Dr. Sampalis's expertise as a thought leader in eye care will play a key role as we continuously enhance our capabilities and deliver even more advanced solutions to both eye care professionals and patients.”Dr. Sampalis remarked, "I am honored to join the board of Virtual Field, a company that is an innovator and at the forefront of creating exceptional eye exam experiences. At Sampalis Eyecare, we've seen firsthand how advanced diagnostic tools like the Virtual Field experience can profoundly impact patient care. Joining Virtual Field aligns perfectly with my commitment to integrating exceptional technology into eye care and contributing to the advancement of technologies that will set new standards in diagnosis and treatment."Learn More About Virtual Field:The VF3Schedule a live demonstrationAbout Virtual FieldVirtual Field delivers an exceptional eye exam experience. Eye care professionals including ophthalmologists and optometrists examine patients faster, more efficiently, and more comfortably than ever before. Exams include Visual Field, 24-2, Kinetic Visual Field (Goldmann Perimetry), Ptosis, Esterman, Color Vision, Pupillometry, and more. For more information, visit Virtual Field's website .

