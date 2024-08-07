Libya cuts oil output at Sharara field amid protests

(MENAFN) The Libyan National Oil Corporation has announced a partial reduction in oil production at the Sharara oil field, citing force majeure conditions due to ongoing protests organized by the Fezzan Movement. On Tuesday, the corporation released a statement highlighting the significant disruption caused by the sit-ins, which have forced the reduction of output from this key oil-producing area. The corporation has called on all parties involved to focus on national interests and support efforts to stabilize and increase production levels.



In response to the situation, Libya’s internationally recognized government has condemned the actions aimed at shutting down the Sharara field, describing them as "political blackmail." The Sharara field, which has a production capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day, has often been targeted by protesters for various political reasons. The government's strong response reflects the ongoing difficulties in managing Libya's oil resources amidst continued political and social unrest.



The reduction in production at Sharara highlights the broader challenges faced by Libya in maintaining stability and managing its oil sector amidst persistent disruptions. The situation underscores the complex interplay between political tensions and economic activities in the country, affecting both production levels and the broader economic landscape.

