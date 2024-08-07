UK travel alarms gets issued all over globe

(MENAFN) Several countries have recently issued advisories for their citizens planning to visit the United Kingdom, due to escalating anti-immigration protests that have erupted across the country. These demonstrations, which have turned violent in some instances, have prompted safety concerns from multiple governments.



Over the weekend, Britain saw a surge in protests, many of which became confrontational, following the tragic murder of three children by a teenager of African descent. This incident has sparked widespread unrest, with anti-immigration groups clashing with police, leading to heightened security alerts from several nations.



Malaysia was the first to respond, issuing a travel notice on Sunday urging its citizens in the United Kingdom to steer clear of protest zones and to remain vigilant in light of the disturbances. The advisory highlighted the risks associated with being near large gatherings.



Following Malaysia, the Indonesian Embassy in London also issued a warning, advising Indonesian nationals to exercise caution, particularly when traveling or engaging in activities outside their homes. The embassy recommended avoiding areas where protests might occur to prevent potential confrontations with demonstrators.



On Monday, Nigeria joined the list of countries issuing travel alerts, cautioning its citizens about the increasing risks associated with the ongoing demonstrations. The Nigerian advisory noted that the protests have been notably large and occasionally unruly, underscoring the heightened potential for violence and disorder.



Similarly, Australia issued a travel advisory advising its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” while in the United Kingdom. The Australian government emphasized the importance of avoiding areas where protests are taking place due to the potential for disruption and violence.



These international warnings reflect growing concerns about safety amid the ongoing turmoil in the United Kingdom, highlighting the global implications of domestic unrest and the need for travelers to stay informed and cautious in volatile environments.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108526975