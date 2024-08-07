Philippines Enforces Sovereignty With New Maritime Zones Act

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Philippines is close to enacting the Maritime Zones Act. This law is designed to assert its over disputed areas in the South China Sea, particularly within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).



This legislation aims to reinforce the 2016 ruling by the Hague Arbitration Tribunal, which dismissed China's extensive claims in the region.



In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines, rejecting China's expansive claims over the South China Sea.



Despite this, China has continued to assert its dominance, building military installations on atolls and reefs within the Philippine EEZ , including Hughes Reef and Mischief Reef.

Key Provisions of the Maritime Zones Act

The Maritime Zones Act, approved by the Philippine Congress and awaiting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s signature, delineates the country's maritime zones:











Territorial Sea: Extends up to 12 nautical miles from the baselines, where the Philippines exercises full sovereignty but allows innocent passage of foreign vessels.



Contiguous Zone: Extends up to 24 nautical miles from the baselines, allowing the Philippines to enforce laws related to customs, immigration, and sanitation.

Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ): Extends up to 200 nautical miles from the baselines. This grants the Philippines rights to exploit natural resources, conduct scientific research, and construct artificial islands.



Implications and ReactionsPhilippine PerspectiveThe legislation is seen as a foundational law that enforces the 2016 arbitral ruling. It also strengthens the Philippines' adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).Senator Francis Tolentino, the main sponsor, emphasized that the law opposes China's aggressive actions.It aims to protect Filipino fishermen and national interests within internationally recognized boundaries.Chinese PerspectiveChina has strongly opposed the Maritime Zones Act. It views the Act as an attempt to legitimize the 2016 arbitral ruling, which it considers illegal.The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lodged formal protests. They described the legislation as a move to put a legal veneer on the Philippines' "illegal claims" in the South China Sea.International ReactionsThe international community, including the United States and the Group of Seven (G7) nations, has largely supported the Philippines' stance.The U.S. has urged China to respect the 2016 arbitral ruling and cease destabilizing actions in the region.Strategic and Legal SignificanceThe Maritime Zones Act is a strategic move by the Philippines to solidify its maritime boundaries and assert its rights under international law.By embedding the 2016 arbitral ruling into national legislation, the Philippines aims to counter China's narrative. This move is intended to reinforce its sovereignty over disputed areas.Potential ConsequencesThe legislation could increase tensions between the Philippines and China, especially considering recent aggressive actions by the Chinese Coast Guard .These actions include detaining foreign nationals and using water cannons against Philippine vessels.However, it also provides a legal framework for the Philippines to pursue diplomatic and legal avenues to resolve disputes and protect its maritime interests.ConclusionThe Maritime Zones Act represents a significant step for the Philippines in asserting its sovereignty. It also aims to protect the country's maritime rights in the South China Sea.While it may escalate tensions with China, it strengthens the Philippines' legal and diplomatic position on the international stage.The situation remains dynamic, and the international community will closely monitor developments in the region.By enacting this law, the Philippines reinforces its territorial claims. It also sends a strong message about its commitment to upholding international law and protecting its national interests.