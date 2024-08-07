Aver's Latest Pro AV Cameras Certified By Zoom Rooms Presenter Focus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AVer Achieves Zoom Certification

AVer Europe has acquired additional Zoom Rooms Presenter Focus certifications for their TR Series PRO AV Cameras.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of conferencing solutions, has acquired additional Zoom Rooms Presenter Focus certifications after rigorous testing by the Zoom Video Communications Inc. team and third-party labs. The Presenter Focus certification for AVer's TR211, TR315, TR315N, TR335, TR335N, PTC310UV2, and PTC320UNV2 auto tracking camera series enhances user experience, enabling them to effortlessly captivate their audience while delivering seamless and impactful presentations with the assurance of optimized visual focus.

Newly certified with Zoom Rooms cameras include the TR211, TR315, TR315N, TR335, TR335N, PTC310UV2, and PTC320UNV2. All mentioned AVer cameras are equipped with three Presenter Focus Modes with one-click activation, providing users with enhanced flexibility and convenience for diverse applications.

●Free zone tracking: This feature allows the camera to automatically focus and track the presenter as the presenter moves around the room.

●Content tracking: This feature allows capturing multiple displays or whiteboard content instead of solely focusing on the presenter.

●Area tracking: This feature is designed for lecture-stage tracking scenarios, where the camera focuses and tracks the presenter upon entering a specific area.

"We are proud to have our cameras receive Zoom Rooms Presenter Focus certification," said Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe . "This reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions to our customers, allowing them to use their preferred VC platform with AVer cameras".

The TR211, TR315(N) and TR335(N) are advanced auto tracking cameras known for their exceptional video clarity and cutting-edge AI tracking capabilities ideal for broadcasting, recording, and livestreaming applications. The TR211 and TR315(N) offer a 12X optical zoom, delivering premium video feeds with minimal latency. The TR335(N) takes close-ups a step further with a remarkable 30X optical zoom, excelling in capturing high-definition video content in various environments, especially in extra-large venues, multi-purpose auditoriums, or hybrid environments.

