Canada, US, Australia commence inaugural joint military exercises in South China Sea

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the of the Philippines, Canada, the United States, and Australia commenced their inaugural joint military exercises in the South China Sea, marking a significant step in enhancing operational interoperability among these nations. This two-day exercise, which involves naval and air force units from the participating countries, represents the first collaborative military drill of its kind among these four nations. The exercise follows the recent joint drills between the Philippines and Japan conducted in the South China Sea, and builds upon previous similar maneuvers organized by the United States with Manila and Japan in June.



The primary aim of the exercises is to bolster cooperation and coordination between the forces of the four participating countries, focusing on operations within Manila's exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles. In a joint statement, the four countries affirmed their commitment to the principles of freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea. The exercises are designed to address common maritime challenges and to reinforce adherence to international law and a rules-based order, amid ongoing regional tensions.



The South China Sea, a crucial maritime passageway for USD3 trillion in annual trade, is a contentious region with competing territorial claims. China asserts control over the majority of the sea, while Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam also lay claim to various parts of the area. The joint exercises by these four countries underscore their united stance on ensuring navigational freedoms and enhancing collective maritime security in the disputed waters.



