United States Releases Oil Production Forecast For Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Oil and other liquid hydrocarbons production in Azerbaijan is
projected to average 610,000 barrels per day this year, consistent
with the previous forecast, according to the energy Information
Administration (EIA) report from the U.S. Department of Energy,
Azernews reports.
The report further indicates that next year's production is
expected to be 650,000 barrels per day, which is 10,000 barrels
lower than previously predicted.
Additionally, the report highlighted that Azerbaijan's daily
production of liquid hydrocarbons was 620,000 barrels last
year.
MENAFN07082024000195011045ID1108526464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.