United States Releases Oil Production Forecast For Azerbaijan

8/7/2024 5:24:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil and other liquid hydrocarbons production in Azerbaijan is projected to average 610,000 barrels per day this year, consistent with the previous forecast, according to the energy Information Administration (EIA) report from the U.S. Department of Energy, Azernews reports.

The report further indicates that next year's production is expected to be 650,000 barrels per day, which is 10,000 barrels lower than previously predicted.

Additionally, the report highlighted that Azerbaijan's daily production of liquid hydrocarbons was 620,000 barrels last year.

AzerNews

