(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Safety Devices market by Type (Baby Monitors, Bathroom Safety, Bedrails Prevention), Distribution channel (Offline, Online), End User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Baby Safety Devices Market grew from USD 15.32 billion in 2023 to USD 16.53 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.98%, reaching USD 26.24 billion by 2030
These devices cater directly to the need to protect babies from accidents, particularly in their most vulnerable early development stages when their curiosity and mobility increase while their understanding of risk remains minimal. With increasing disposable income and an intense focus on child safety, the baby safety devices market holds the potential for positive expansion.
The bolstering adoption of bedrail prevention and baby monitors in nursing homes, and hospitals focused on child safety fosters the growth of the global baby safety devices market. However, the prevalence of substandard counterfeit products and rigorous regulations across the regions hamper the growth of baby safety device businesses. Besides restraining factors, innovative breakthroughs in smart and IoT technology and endeavors to unlock cost-effective and premium quality devices strengthen consumer trust while creating lucrative opportunities for the baby safety devices market.
Regional Insights
The Americas have shown a strong affinity for baby safety devices, mainly attributed to rising awareness of infant safety and the technological advancements in baby care products. The United States contributes to the market with its high standards in product quality, strict safety regulations, and escalating number of nuclear families. The surge in dual-income households has also contributed to the region's demand for high-quality baby safety devices.
The EMEA region has also experienced a robust demand for baby safety devices, with economies including Germany and the UK prioritizing child safety needs. Additionally, the strong presence of global manufacturers in these regions has made a wide variety of safety devices easily accessible and has fostered the growth of the baby safety devices market. The adoption of baby safety devices in the Middle East and Africa is guided by increasing infant population, economic growth, and rising knowledge about child safety.
The Asia-Pacific region has seen substantial growth in the baby safety devices market, buoyed by increased urbanization and growing disposable incomes. Moreover, there is an increasing awareness about baby safety standards and a rise in the number of newborns, particularly in emerging countries such as China and India, expanding the scope of baby safety devices in the region.
Recent Developments
VTech Launches Smart Nursery Baby Monitor: Revolutionary Solution for Enhanced Baby Safety and Comfort
VTech introduced the V-Care VC2105 Smart Nursery Baby Monitor, a cutting-edge baby safety device. This local AI-powered monitor offers parents access to baby sleep analytics and real-time alerts. Its features include face detection, rollover detection, and an optional danger zone alert with the table stand accessory.
Nuna Baby and Uber Announce Partnership for Uber Car Seat With Nuna
Nuna Intl BV has partnered with Uber Technologies, Inc. to offer parents and caregivers the convenience of requesting a ride that includes a Nuna RAVA car seat through the Uber Car Seat feature. This pilot program initially launched in New York City and Los Angeles, with plans for expansion to other cities in the near future.
KidCo Acquires BuggyGear; Baby Safety & Travel Gear Company Expands into Premium Stroller Accessories
KidCo, Inc., a trusted family-owned and operated brand, has acquired BuggyGear, a line of innovative products designed for families on the go. The BuggyGear collection features a range of premium stroller accessories, including stroller locks, travel fans, and stroller hooks. In addition to the BuggyGuard lock, KidCo also provides a variety of stroller hooks and CoolFans with three different speeds, featuring a built-in flashlight and a USB charging port.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 186
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $16.53 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $26.24 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Dynamics
Market Segmentation Analysis
Type: Integration of sensors technology into baby safety devices providing real time monitoring with enhanced efficiency Distribution Channel: Growing preference for online distribution channel due to its convenience End User: Increasing utilization of specialized products by hospitals and nursing homes with enhanced feature
Industry Insights
Market Disruption Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis Pricing Analysis Technology Analysis Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Regulatory Framework Analysis
Market Drivers
Need to monitor baby activities for physically away parents Government initiatives spreading awareness of products regarding baby safety Growing adoption in nursing homes and hospitals focused on child safety
Market Restraints
Limited acceptance and awareness of the products in developing countries
Market Opportunities
Advancements in technology and materials for baby safety devices Increasing availability of baby safety devices through online sales channels
Market Challenges
Issues associated with counterfeit baby safety devices
Key Players
AmSafe Inc. Argos Limited Artsana Group Baby Cache Baby Jogger Baby Trend, Inc. BabySecure Baby's Dream Furniture Britax Child Safety, Inc. CenTrak, Inc. Combi Corporation Cosatto Ltd. Coswell SpA Dorel Industries Inc. Graco Children's Products Inc. iBaby Labs, Inc. Infant Optics Jane Group KidCo, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Motorola Mobility LLC Nuna Intl BV Panasonic Holdings Corporation Peg Perego S.p.A. Regal Lager, Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. VTech
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Type
Bathroom Safety
Cabinet & Drawer Locks Faucet Covers Scald Detectors Toilet Locks Bedrails Prevention Car Seat Safety
Child Proofing Electrical Outlets
Outlet Plates Outlet Plugs & Covers Power Strip Covers
Child Proofing Gates
Hardware-Mounted Gates Pressure-Mounted Gates
Door Protection
Door Knob Covers Door Locks
Furniture Guards
DVD/VCR Protectors Edge & Corner Guards Tip Guards or Anchors
Kitchen Safety
Appliance Protectors Drawer & Cabinet Locks
Pool Safety
Pool Alarms Pool Cover Pool Fences Smoke Alarms & Carbon Monoxide Detectors
Window Protection
Cord Protection Window Guards
Distribution Channel
End User
Assisted Living Facility Homecare Settings Hospitals Nursing Homes
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Asia-Pacific
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Baby Safety Devices Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN07082024004107003653ID1108526058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.