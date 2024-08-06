Saudi Aramco Registers 56.3-Billion-USD Net Income In H1
RIYADH, Aug 7 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Arabian Oil Company, commonly known as Saudi Aramco, announced yesterday that, it delivered a strong performance in the first half of this year, with a net income of 56.3 billion U.S. dollars.
It also registered a cash flow from operating activities of 64.7 billion dollars, as well as, a free cash flow of 41.7 billion dollars, during the same period, according to a report by the company.
For the second quarter, the company saw a net income of 29.1 billion dollars, a cash flow from operating activities of 31.1 billion dollars, and a free cash flow of 19 billion dollars, the report said.
The second-quarter base dividend of 2024 was 20.3 billion dollars, and performance-linked dividend distribution of 10.8 billion dollars is to be paid in the third quarter, it said, adding that, the company expects to declare industry-leading total dividends of 124.2 billion dollars this year.
“We have delivered market-leading performance once again, with strong earnings and cash flows in the first half of the year. Leveraging these strong earnings, we continued to deliver a base dividend that is sustainable and progressive,” said Aramco's President and CEO, Amin H. Nasser.– NNN-SPA
