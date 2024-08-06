Egypt, US Demand Continued Efforts For Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his US peer Joe Biden agreed on Tuesday, over the telephone, on carrying on joint action for a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.
They also affirmed the need of intensifying efforts of the two-state solution, as the main guarantee of security and stability of the region's nations, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy in a statement.
The two leaders focused on regional developments and the tension in the Middle East, affirming their determination to continue these efforts to de-escalate tension and restore regional peace and security, it noted.
They further addressed current concerns regarding the expansion of the conflict in the region, it stated.
Al-Sisi stressed Egypt's vision on the severe repercussions of the ongoing war in Gaza and its negative impact on regional stability.
He said that reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza is fundamental to restore calm and stability in the region, it added. (end)
aff
MENAFN06082024000071011013ID1108524828
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.