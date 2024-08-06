Egypt, US Demand Continued Efforts For Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his US peer Joe Biden agreed on Tuesday, over the telephone, on carrying on joint action for a ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

They also affirmed the need of intensifying efforts of the two-state solution, as the main guarantee of security and stability of the region's nations, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy in a statement.

The two leaders focused on regional developments and the tension in the Middle East, affirming their determination to continue these efforts to de-escalate tension and restore regional peace and security, it noted.

They further addressed current concerns regarding the expansion of the conflict in the region, it stated.

Al-Sisi stressed Egypt's vision on the severe repercussions of the ongoing war in Gaza and its negative impact on regional stability.

He said that reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza is fundamental to restore calm and stability in the region, it added. (end)

