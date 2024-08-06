Talon International Unveils Revolutionary Care Label Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Talon is proud to introduce Care-Craft Pro, a groundbreaking designed to revolutionize the creation and ordering of care labels . In the fast-paced world of fashion, the tedious and error-prone process of manual data entry, multiple approvals, and human error in care label creation is now a thing of the past.

The Care-Craft Pro offers a sleek, user-friendly interface that transforms care label creation and ordering into a seamless, efficient experience, said Larry Dyne the CEO of Talon International. We designed the system with the user's needs in mind to reduce the headaches associated with traditional care label processes."

The proprietary system boasts an intuitive design with easy-to-navigate

dropdown menus, enabling users to create new layouts, receive real-time approvals, and place orders in just a few simple steps. No human touch is required, as approvals feed directly into Talon's ERP portal to begin production. With production facilities strategically located to service sewing factories by region, the Care-Craft Pro ensures optimal efficiency and support.

Going global has never been easier. The Care-Craft Pro supports up to 30 languages and auto-populates care symbols, including Japanese and Korean characters, with just the push of a button.



With thousands of possible variations, the Care-Craft Pro offers dynamic previews and real-time editing to ensure a fast and seamless approval and ordering process. Users can view and edit care labels in real-time, making the creation process both efficient and transparent.

From input to order submission, the Care-Craft Pro provides flexibility and transparency at every step. The system's clear and comprehensive layout of sales order details ensures that ordering care labels has never been easier.



About Talon

Talon International: Founded in 1893, Talon is the original zipper company and one of the world's most recognized brands among apparel consumers. They continue the legacy of innovation and world-class products working with the top brands worldwide.



For more information about Talon International and our Care-Craft Pro system, please visit



or email:

[email protected]

