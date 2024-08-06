Olympic Gold Medal Winner Found Sleeping In A Paris Park

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Olympic Village in Paris is taking some serious heat after a medalist was found sleeping beside a park bench.

You would believe that living in quarters specifically designed to host the best of the best Olympians

in the world would be something all of the would be excited about.

Instead, medalist Thomas Ceccon has had some harsh words about the conditions he was living in at the village.

Ceccon complained about his environment; even though he went on to pick up two medals this week.

Calling it 'subpar', the Italian swimmer

must have decided that sleeping outdoors was far better conditions than a place with a cardboard bed

and had a quick nap on the ground.

In a picture taken of him, you can see a white towel spread out on the grass under a tree and next to a bench with the swimmer curled up asleep.

It was a Saudi rower called Husein Alireza who caught Ceccom napping and posted it on his Instagram account, tagging the location as the Olympic Village grounds.

