Qterminals Earns Sbti Approval For Sustainability Commitment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QTerminals has achieved a significant milestone in its sustainability journey, becoming the first company in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and the third in Asia within the water (Ports and Services) sector to receive approval for its near-term target commitment from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi has verified that QTerminals is dedicated to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse (GHG) emissions by 46.6% by the year 2030.

This ambitious target reflects the company's proactive approach to mitigating climate impact and advancing towards a more sustainable future.

“The approval by the SBTi is a testament to our rigorous approach to climate action and aligns with our Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy,” said Neville Bissett, Group CEO, QTerminals.

“We remain committed to reducing our carbon footprint and implementing Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its Environmental Development pillar.”

