Join The Move To -15°C: A Revolutionary Shift In Cold Chain Logistics

In the realms of global trade and environmental sustainability, few campaigns have sparked as much transformative potential as DP World's"Join the Move to -15°C " campaign. Unveiled at COP28, this initiative represents a groundbreaking shift in the cold chain industry.

For nearly a century, the standard temperature for both stationary and mobile refrigeration has been set at -18°C, or just below 0° F. This practice was deemed necessary to extend food shelf life, preserve nutritional quality, and minimize waste. But transporting frozen foods is inherently energy-intensive, contributing 5% of global energy needs and 2.5% of total greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Columbia Climate School . And for every degree below zero used for food storage, an additional energy boost of 2% to 3% is required.

Today, this norm is now being challenged with compelling evidence that a slight increase to -15°C could drastically reduce carbon emissions, energy use, and costs, without sacrificing food safety or quality.

Rethinking Cold Standards

Traditionally, the freezing point of -18°C was deemed essential for prolonging shelf life and minimizing waste in frozen foods. However, new research conducted by prestigious institutions such as the International Institute of Refrigeration (IIR), University of Birmingham's Sustainable Cooling Department , and London South Bank University, suggests that raising the temperature by just three degrees can lead to significant environmental benefits.

This change could reduce annual carbon emissions by 17.7 million metric tons-equivalent to the emissions from 3.8 million cars-and decrease energy output by 5% to 12% across the entire frozen food chain, without compromising food safety or quality.

A United Front for Change

We're asking the industry to revisit global frozen food set temperatures, to accelerate decarbonization and build resilience without compromising food quality. The campaign has rallied an impressive coalition of industry giants, including AJC Group, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Daikin, Global Cold Chain Alliance, Kuehne + Nagel International, Lineage, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Ocean Network Express (ONE).

Container shipping, crucial for global food accessibility, has long been scrutinized for its environmental footprint. DP World's initiative is a proactive response to this challenge, aiming to foster trust among B2B stakeholders by demonstrating actionable leadership in sustainability.

Strategic Collaboration

The Move to -15°C initiative was designed to unite stakeholders at every stage of the cold chain. The strategy was clear: transform competitors into collaborators. The thorough data garnered from extensive research provided the necessary confidence to advocate for the temperature shift. The focus was on integrating global companies within the cold chain shipping industry to embrace this change collectively. The campaign's launch at COP28, a pivotal platform for global collaboration, marked a strategic move to garner wide-reaching industry support.

Effective Campaign Execution

The execution of this initiative was as innovative as its premise. During COP28, DP World orchestrated a comprehensive campaign, including a dedicated event where academics detailed their findings. This was complemented by a panel discussion with key industry players and a Q&A session with Maha Al Qattan, DP World's Chief Sustainability Officer. An open letter, a dedicated microsite featuring a hero video and infographics, and robust social media engagement further amplified the campaign's reach and impact.

The supporting agency, Edelman, won a Titanium Lion at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity for the“The Move to Minus 15” campaign.

Impressive Outcomes

The results speak volumes: 60% of the global shipping container industry has embraced the -15°C standard, with endorsements from major food producers and companies across the refrigeration and logistics spectrum. The initiative not only challenged a century-old industry standard but also achieved significant media traction, with 4.4 million views of its hero film and an 11% increase in overall trust for DP World.

Conclusion

The "Join the Move to -15°C °" campaign is more than a sustainability initiative; it is a blueprint for future industry-wide collaborations aimed at addressing global challenges. By adjusting a longstanding standard, DP World and its partners are setting a new precedent in the cold chain logistics, proving that even small changes can lead to monumental environmental and operational benefits. This is a clear testament to the power of collective action and strategic foresight in steering the global industry towards a more sustainable future.



