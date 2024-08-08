Yash Begins Shooting For ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups’ In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Kannada superstar Yash, who is known for the 'KGF' franchise, kickstarted work on 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups' in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with producer Venkat K. Narayana. The picture shows them holding hands as they mark the beginning of the project.

Yash is dressed in a crisp white shirt and a pair of denim pants. The two were spotted on the sets of the film, taking part in a pooja.

The wrote in the caption:“The journey begins #Toxic.”

Earlier, Yash broke the internet when he let go of his long hair for his part in 'Toxic'. Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth had confirmed Yash's look to be from 'Toxic'. Alex has been working with Yash for over a decade.

The transformation of Yash from his long hair to a shorter, edgier, and more intense style features a custom pompadour. The new short hair suggests a more focused character.

'Toxic: A fairy Tale for Grown Ups' is Yash's second film in two years after the release of 'KGF: Chapter 2', in which he played the iconic character of Rocky.

Interestingly, 2022 saw the best of Kannada cinema rising on the national canvas as Yash's contemporary Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' too became a breakout success the same year.

The anticipation for pan-India audience are at an all time high as the regional cinema across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada has the best projects lined up for release in the coming months. These include 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups'.

'Toxic: A fairy tale for Grown Ups' is directed by Geetu Mohandas and is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.