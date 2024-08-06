Coginiti Achieves Google Cloud Ready - Bigquery Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, we are thrilled to announce that Coginiti has successfully achieved the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation, marking an enhanced relationship with Google Cloud. This designation underscores our commitment to providing seamless integrations for our customers, enabling them to easily build, publish, and consume quality data products on BigQuery using Coginiti.“We are excited to partner with Google Cloud, furthering our commitment to empowering users with one door to all their data. Our goal is to make collaborative data operations more efficient and intuitive, allowing our customers to unlock the full potential of their data,” says Rick Hall, CEO at Coginiti.Achieving the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery status signifies that our BigQuery integration has undergone rigorous testing and approval by Google's engineering teams for its performance, reliability, and scalability. Through extensive evaluations, including a series of data integration assessments, our integration has met Google Cloud's stringent benchmarks for security and interoperability. With Coginiti, BigQuery customers can break down silos and maximize cloud data investments by bringing data engineers and data analysts together in a common platform.Key features include:- Best in class query editor and results grid for large data sets.- AI Assistant for code generation, troubleshooting, and optimizations.- Analytics Catalog that enables versioning, code review, sharing, and packaged analytics.- Scheduler for transformation pipelines and data quality checks.- Secure API for data retrieval and orchestration with ecosystem partners.This collaboration not only strengthens our partnership with Google Cloud but also reaffirms our dedication to providing data teams with high-performance integrations for enterprise scale data operations. With Coginiti, teams can streamline workflows and solve complex business challenges efficiently.About COGINITICoginiti is a leading platform for collaborative data operations, providing robust tools for data analysts and engineers to build, publish, and manage data products. Our mission is to empower organizations to leverage their data effectively, driving insights and innovation, while reducing overall costs. Learn more at coginiti .For more information on COGINITI's expertise with Google Cloud, visit Coginiti's Google Cloud Expertise .

