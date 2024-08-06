European stocks rebound amid corporate earnings reports

(MENAFN) European shares experienced a notable recovery on Tuesday, rebounding after hitting six-month lows in the previous session. This resurgence was in part due to a positive shift in Asian markets and was further supported by a series of encouraging corporate earnings reports. By 0717 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 had risen by 0.8 percent, recovering from its steepest three-day losing streak since June 2022, during which it had closed below the 500 mark for two consecutive days. The recovery in European markets was mirrored by a significant rise in Japan's index, which surged by 9 percent after witnessing its largest one-day decline since 1987 in the prior session.



One of the standout sectors driving the rebound was the travel sub-index, which emerged as the biggest sectoral gainer. This surge was largely propelled by a 2.1 percent increase in shares of the InterContinental Hotels Group. The owner of Holiday Inn reported robust second-quarter results, which bolstered investor confidence and contributed to the overall positive momentum in the market. The strong performance of the travel sector was indicative of broader optimism in the market, as investors reacted positively to favorable earnings reports and a stabilizing economic outlook.



In addition to the travel sector, other notable performances included Zalando, the online clothing retailer, whose shares rose by 4 percent following the announcement of an 18.5 percent increase in operating profit for the second quarter. This significant gain highlighted the positive impact of strong corporate earnings on market sentiment. As companies continue to release their earnings reports, the broader market is likely to be influenced by these results, with positive performances contributing to further gains and helping to offset recent losses. The recovery in European shares underscores the importance of corporate earnings in shaping investor sentiment and driving market movements.





