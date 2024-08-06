Oak Tree Hardwood Floor Refinishers Expands Services To Include Pre-Finished Hardwood Flooring For Local Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oak Tree Hardwood Floor Refinishers Now Offers Pre-Finished Hardwood Flooring Services for Local Clients

HALEDON, NJ, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oak Tree Hardwood Floor Refinishers, a leading provider of high-quality hardwood flooring solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include pre-finished hardwood flooring . This new offering aims to meet the growing demand among local clients for durable, aesthetically pleasing, and easy-to-install flooring options.Pre-finished hardwood flooring has several advantages, including a factory-applied finish that offers a more durable and consistent surface than traditional on-site finishing. This flooring reduces installation time and disruption in the home, making it a popular choice for busy homeowners and businesses looking for quick and efficient upgrades. Oak Tree Hardwood Floor Refinishers now offers a wide range of pre-finished hardwood flooring styles, colors, and wood types, ensuring that customers can find the perfect match for their interior design preferences.With years of experience in the hardwood flooring industry, Oak Tree Hardwood Floor Refinishers has built a reputation for excellence in craftsmanship and customer service. Adding pre-finished hardwood flooring to its product lineup underscores the company's commitment to providing comprehensive flooring solutions tailored to its clients' needs.Local clients can now enjoy the convenience and quality of pre-finished hardwood flooring, backed by the expertise and support of Oak Tree Hardwood Floor Refinishers. To explore the new collection or schedule a consultation, customers are encouraged to visit the company's showroom or contact their customer service team.For more information, visit Oak Tree Hardwood Refinisher's website.About Oak Tree Hardwood Floor RefinishersOak Tree Hardwood Floor Refinishers is a locally owned and operated company specializing in hardwood floor installation, refinishing, and maintenance. Known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, it offers a wide range of flooring options to suit every style and budget.Media Contact:Content EditorWebsite:

