Friends Of The Environment Center Organises Awareness Event

DOHA: Friends of the Environment Center, affiliated with the of Sports and Youth, organised an awareness trip to Kahramaa Park under the title“Knowledge Journey”, with the attendance of a large number of young people affiliated with the summer activity at the center and Qatar Youth Hostel.

This is part of the activities of the fifth week of the summer program“I Explore”. The trip included an awareness presented by Hassan Al Kathiri, Supervisor of Events and Activities at the Friends of the Environment Center, and environmental activist Ali Talib Al Hanzab. The workshop aimed to enhance environmental awareness among participating youth, and to introduce the importance and impact of sustainable practices on the environment and its biodiversity.

In this context, Hassan Al Kathiri stressed that the trip aimed to have students adopt the values of environmental sustainability and work to motivate them to take effective steps towards protecting the environment and its biodiversity.

He also introduced the youth to the importance of preserving biodiversity in the local environment. Al Kathiri noted that the workshop, which came within the framework of the trip, focused on appreciating their role in preserving and protecting their local environment, based on the love of the homeland and the importance of preserving its heritage and natural components.

The Supervisor of Events and Activities pointed out that the Friends of the Environment Center focuses, through its programs, on the importance of creating a generation that understands the importance of preserving the environment and its components, and has a firm belief that environmental sustainability is closely linked to the nation's progress and achieving sustainable development.