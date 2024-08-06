American Dream Makers Podcast To Feature Sharla J. Frost

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sharla J. Frost to Appear on American Dream Makers Podcast

- Edward P. Abbott, four-term former Mayor of Essex Fells, New JerseyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sharla J. Frost to Discuss Secrets to Success on American Dream Makers PodcastLawyer, expert witness, and professional speaker Sharla J. Frost will be the featured guest on the American Dream Makers podcast with Zena Krogedal on August 7, 2024. Frost will discuss her experiences on achieving success and her suggestions for others on how to achieve their own success.She has had a distinguished legal career, frequently being recognized as a leading female trial lawyer representing corporate clients in civil litigation. She serves as an expert witness on select litigation matters around the United States. She is also an influencer and entrepreneur. She is a passionate advocate for entrepreneurship, often sharing her experiences and strategies with aspiring professionals and business owners. She writes and speaks on the topics of business perseverance and personal empowerment.Frost's appearance on the American Dream Makers podcast promises to be a lively discussion for listeners seeking inspiration and practical advice. Hosted by Zena Krogedal, the American Dream Makers podcast routinely features influential leaders and innovators discussing their life journeys and the keys to their success.A Journey of Resilience and SuccessFrost's personal journey to success reflects perseverance, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. Growing up in Frogville, Oklahoma, she developed a strong work ethic on her family's cattle ranch. A first generation college student, she coupled her work ethic with a determination to succeed. Those same qualities not only resulted in her becoming a trusted advisor for her clients, but being recognized expert on litigation matters and an inspiring voice for those seeking their own version of success..Empowering OthersFrost frequently speaks at professional events, sharing her insights on achieving success and overcoming obstacles. She delights in empowering others and helping them find their path to business success. Her Facebook group, "Power at the Table with Sharla J. Frost," serves as a platform for entrepreneurs to connect and share their experiences, fostering a supportive community.Frost is a sought-after speaker on topics related to professional growth, resilience, and entrepreneurship. She offers guidance to young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs, helping them navigate their careers and achieve their goals. Her approach is rooted in practical advice and a genuine desire to see others succeed. As explained by Edward Abbott, four-term former Mayor of Essex Fells, New Jersey, "No matter the forum or audience, everyone comes away from a 'Sharla Talk' with sound and workable advice in a very positive and productive way."A Sneak Peek at the PodcastListeners to the American Dream Makers podcast can expect a lively and engaging conversation between Frost and Krogedal. Topics will include Frost's path to becoming a leading lawyer and influencer, her strategies for success, and her advice for those looking to achieve their own dreams.Frost will also discuss the importance of resilience, the power of a strong support network, and the role of continuous learning in personal and professional growth. Her candid and motivational style is certain to resonate with listeners as she offers valuable takeaways for individuals at any stage of their careers.About Sharla J. FrostSharla J. Frost is a lawyer, expert witness, and professional speaker based in Houston, Texas. She is known for her expertise in civil litigation, especially in the areas of toxic torts and asbestos. In addition to her legal career, Frost is a mentor and advocate for entrepreneurship, sharing her knowledge and experiences to help others succeed. She is the author of the Amazon best-selling book Power at the Table. She is also the founder of the Facebook group "Power at the Table with Sharla J. Frost," which provides a supportive and inspiring community for entrepreneurs.You may find more information about her work, upcoming speaking engagements, and resources for aspiring professionals on her website at .About American Dream Makers PodcastThe American Dream Makers podcast, hosted by Zena Krogedal, features conversations with influential leaders and innovators. The podcast explores their journeys, the challenges they've overcome, and the secrets to their success. Each episode offers inspiration and practical advice for listeners seeking to achieve their own American dream.Tune InDon't miss Sharla J. Frost on the American Dream Makers podcast on at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, August 7, 2024. The episode will be available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.For more information, visit sharlafrost and follow Sharla J. Frost on social media.For media inquiries, please contact:Sharla J. FrostHouston, Texas 77005...832-219-8866Note to Editors: High-resolution images and interview opportunities with Sharla J. Frost are available upon request.

