Elon Musk's X To Close San Francisco Office, Relocate Workers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk's X, the social formerly known as Twitter, will close its San Francisco office, ending the company's presence in the city where it was founded in 2006.



Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino sent an email to employees saying X will move out of its Street space in San Francisco, according to a person familiar with the company. Employees will be relocated to an existing office in San Jose and an engineering office in Palo Alto, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the email wasn't shared publicly.



X didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The New York Times earlier reported the news of X's office closing.

Musk, who acquired the company in 2022, has been vocal about his disdain for San Francisco and previously blamed the city's left-leaning culture for making Twitter too liberal. He's also criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom over state legislation. The billionaire last month said X would relocate its headquarters to Texas, and the company previously put 460,000 square feet of office space up for lease from its base in San Francisco.

The move marks the end of X's long history in the city where Twitter was started almost 20 years ago. The social-media app has had its Market Street office since 2012 - it agreed to move into the Mid-Market neighborhood after receiving a special tax break, along with other tech companies. For a time, the area flourished with office workers, busy restaurants and new apartment complexes.



But the neighborhood is now struggling as the city copes with the slow return of workers following the Covid-19 pandemic. While the artificial intelligence boom has helped revive the area, San Francisco still has the highest office-vacancy rate among large US metro areas, at more than 36%, according to data compiled by CBRE.

