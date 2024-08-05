T-Mobile Supporting First Responders During Colorado And California Wildfires

(MENAFN- 3BL) In response to the escalating wildfires in Colorado and California, T-Mobile has mobilized resources to provide first responders and other public safety agencies with critical support. While T-Mobile's is holding up well in the two states, our Emergency Response teams are working with local officials to ensure connectivity remains uninterrupted. Here's more information:

Colorado



Alexander Mountain Fire (Loveland, Colorado):



Deployed a SatCOLT (Satellite Cell on Light Truck) at the Alexander Mountain Fire Incident Command Post outside of Loveland, Colorado along with internet connectivity for a mobile command vehicle to help ensure that first responders and agencies maintain crucial communication and connectivity.

Working with first responders and other agencies in Larimer County to identify additional ongoing needs, including continuous monitoring of our network near evacuation shelters in Loveland and Estes Park.

Quarry Fire (Littleton, Colorado):

Assisting Jefferson County first responders by adjusting and optimizing network sites near the Incident Command Post in Littleton, Colorado.

Assets on Standby: Deploying additional network trucks and equipment to Denver to be on standby for additional connectivity needs and support.

California



Borel Fire (Havilah, California):

Our teams are working closely with the Kern County Public Health Department to support health and safety investigations following the Borel Fire in the historic mining town of Havilah, California.

Additional Information: We'll continue close communication with the California Office of Emergency Services on support needed for additional fires in the state.

Also, with the fires in Washington and Oregon, our teams are working with officials and monitoring our network in impacted areas.