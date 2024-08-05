Saint-Gobain Video Series: Journey To 2030 Scope 3 Emissions

MENAFN - 3BL) To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Saint-Gobain North America must reach key milestones by 2030. In our latest episode of Journey to 2030, we highlight our work to reduce Scope 3 emissions --- those indirectly associated with our company, though not produced by the company itself.

In order to reach our net-zero emissions targets, we must work with the right partners, those who are innovating, proposing new products, and collaborating with us to have solutions that are sustainable for us all.

Watch the Saint-Gobain video series Journey to 2030 here

