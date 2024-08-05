House Of Pops Brings A True Taste Of Summer To Kite Beach

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) House of Pops, the beloved brand known for its 100% natural, delicious frozen treats, is thrilled to launch a range of exclusive, limited-edition smoothies!

HoPs Limited Edition Smoothie

For a limited time only, these refreshing delights will be available at House of Pop's iconic Kite Beach truck. Whether you're finishing a morning run or enjoying a leisurely evening stroll, the new smoothies are the perfect pick-me-up.

The new summer smoothie menu features three vibrant flavours that stay true to House of Pops commitment to all-natural ingredients and no artificial colours or flavours:



Berry Power Punch : A delightful blend of blueberry, raspberry, and banana.

Galactic Twist : An out-of-this-world mix of blue spirulina, mango, banana, raspberry, and coconut. Passion Paradise : A tropical fusion of mango, passion fruit, and pineapple.

Each smoothie is priced at just AED29. For an extra treat, you can top your smoothie with a 45 ml fruit pop (available in strawberry, mango, dragon colada, and passion fruit) for an additional 10 AED, bringing the total to AED39.

Marcela Sancho, Co-founder , shares her excitement, "We love all things fruit and natural at House of Pops, and I am always experimenting with flavours and fusions. This is just our latest experiment-delicious, all-natural smoothies that you can even top with a mini pop for garnish. Kite Beach, being our first store location, is the perfect spot to launch this limited offer!"

Available for only one month, these smoothies are designed to offer a tasty and healthy treat, perfect for celebrating small and big accomplishments or simply to unwind with something refreshing. So come down to Kite Beach, indulge in a super healthy and refreshing limited-edition smoothie, and treat yourself -you deserve it!

House of Pops is a disruptive brand known for its gourmet, plant-based ice creams and popsicles. All products are made with 100% natural ingredients, with no added sugars, colourings, or artificial flavourings. Founded with a mission to provide delicious and healthy treats, House of Pops continues to innovate and delight customers with every bite.